An Arsenal fan’s view of the curious case of being a fan of a small club like Tottenham

What’s It Like to Be Tottenham? by Dan Smith

They are a curious bunch those on the other side of North London. They don’t necessarily think how you assume they should. That’s not just a reflection in sport but in life. Never assume everyone else follows your thought process. Principles that matter to you might not adhere to others. Don’t ever assume how you think, no matter how much sense you think it makes, that someone else is not thinking the opposite.

When we faced Aston Villa Spurs were joint on points with our opponents in the race for 4th spot. If we had got any kind of result it would have put Tottenham’s destiny in their own hands in terms of qualification for the Champions League. Of course, a rival doesn’t want to see another one lift a trophy and naturally will enjoy watching them fall flat on their face. That’s banter, part of the fun.

Think back to that week where both clubs from the capital were in the Europa League and Champions League Finals respectively.

For one night only, all Gooners were Liverpool fans because we knew we wouldn’t hear the end of it if our neighbours won the European Cup that has eluded us. Yet I wouldn’t have prioritised that over our fate in Baku.

That’s because I support the Gunners, and first and foremost my priority is what is best for my team. Our welfare takes precedent over bragging rights.

Yet on social media I witnessed Spurs fans jumping up and down, hugging themselves as they witnessed Unai Emery’s men win 2-0 at the Emirates. They were celebrating our fate no longer being in our own hands, but long term it was potentially a more devastating scoreline for those same men and women high fiving each other. The happiest a supporter has been all season is a result that damages your future.

Bizarre right.

I gave them the benefit of the doubt though.

At one point this year there was over an 80 percent chance that 5th place in the Premiership would be enough to participate in UEFA’s premier competition. So, Spurs in 5th didn’t need to mind what Villa were doing. That was on the condition that English representatives did better than Germany’s in Europe. So, when Bayern Munich knocked us out last week (as well as Leverkusen’s success over West Ham) Spurs fans being happy made zero sense. Of course, our fanbase were disappointed to be eliminated but it was a tournament our young squad were never going to lift and one that we will be back in next campaign. In other words, we get over it. For Spurs it has more of a long-lasting impact.

If they swallowed their pride, all they needed was us to beat Bayern Munich and they were almost guaranteed a seat back at the head of UEFA’s table.

That would have been my outlook.

That the Champions League (especially under the new format) guarantees greater revenue which increases the talent you can recruit. Every year you’re away from it the gap between you and the rest grows.

That would mean more to me than any tribalism. Yet there were Spurs fans again not just having a party for a scoreline that now meant 5th was worthless to them but openly admitting that they see the contradiction but if given the choice, rather they too suffer if it means watch us not become Champions.

Again, we don’t all share the same point of view?

I just hope that logic comforts Spurs fans on Thursday nights in the Europa.

It means the atmosphere they will create on Sunday will be dangerous. It’s always difficult when you face a good team away where all the pressure is on you to win, compared to them, who have everything to gain and nothing to lose. That’s even before you consider we won away at Spurs in the League once in the last decade.

Even though a point doesn’t help them catch Villa, Spurs fans will treat a draw like a victory based on what it means for us.

The likes of Son have been at the Lane long enough to know what it would mean to his fans if they put a dent in our hopes. Madisson has the personality where he would revel in putting a pin in our balloon.

The irony is if we win the Derby we then are asking our neighbours for a favour. If we win our remaining 4 fixtures our goal difference means we only need Man City to slip up once. On paper at least City’s biggest banana skin is the same as ours, the Lane!

We really could do with Villa or Man United still being in touching distance by the time Spurs play City, so they have an incentive to win.

Ange Postecoglou is not going to turn his back on the top 4 just to spite us.

We could end up with the odd scenario of Spurs scoring against Man City and the home fans booing.

A curious bunch but that’s what it’s like to be Tottenham, what’s it like to be small.

Dan