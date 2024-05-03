4 noteworthy accomplishments that Arsenal Women should be proud of this season

Despite the challenges Arsenal Women have faced this season, there are some noteworthy accomplishments that deserve recognition. And here are 4 things I believe our Gunners should be proud of.

1) At the start of the season, there are only three main trophies to win: the league title, the FA Cup, and the Continental Cup. We currently have one of these trophies, the Continental Cup, which is excellent. Even sweeter is the possibility that Chelsea may go trophyless.

2) Arsenal women have broken attendance records both at home and away, with big audiences at the Emirates, including 2 WSL sell-outs. No other team in the WSL can claim to have drawn the crowds that Arsenal Women have.

3) After reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, it is regrettable that our Arsenal Women did not advance to the competition’s group stages this time. We are on track to finish third or second in the WSL, depending on Chelsea’s remaining performances. We are also in contention for a return to the Champions League next season, so we can expect nights under the lights in North London, if our Gunners qualify to the group stages and beyond.

4) We also have to acknowledge that the injury incidents this season have not been as serious. Last season, we had four season-ending ACL injuries; this year, that has not been the case to anything like the same extent.

Ultimately, despite the failure to achieve goals like winning the WSL, there has been much to admire this season. Hopefully, this season has laid the groundwork for a great run next season.

On Sunday, Arsenal head to Manchester City’s Joie Stadium, in their penultimate WSL clash of this season – let’s hope our Gunners are triumphant! Kick-off is at 2.15PM UK and you can watch all the action live on BBC1, iPlayer and BBCSport.

Do you think our Gunners can nail the Citizens on their home turf this weekend?

COYGW!

Michelle M

