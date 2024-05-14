Ian Wright is getting worried about Martinelli’s future under Arteta

A few days ago, we ran a story about Gabriel Martinelli and how he’s been found out this season. We noted that he seems to have lost his edge and that the opponents no longer see him as a threat. If he doesn’t change his game, he runs the risk of becoming redundant, for lack of a better word. Now Ian Wright has echoed those claims.

The Arsenal legend has some concerns about the Brazilian player, especially as Leandro Trossard gradually solidifies his position on Arsenal’s left wing. He believes that if the £6 million 2019 signing doesn’t come up with another strategy, or doesn’t utilize his technical skills to demonstrate to Arteta that he’s more than just a winger and can also play as a No. 9, he might lose his significance in Arteta’s project.

Wright said on his podcast: “With Martinelli, I think that we know what Martinelli is about in terms of the pace in his finishing.”

“But I believe he may need now to start thinking about what more can I add to the game, because if it is not going to happen for me on the left, he can use me on the left, can I do more to make sure I can maybe be a centre-forward?

“I think there is something to be said in respect of him upskilling again; otherwise, with Mikel and the way Mikel plays, the control, you need to bring something else, because the way Trossard is playing, if he continues in that manner, I can’t see how Martinelli will get him out unless he does something else.”

Wright makes a valid point. It’s evident that the playing style of this Arsenal team keeps evolving, and with every transfer window, a top player comes on board. As the team grows, it’s equally important for you to improve as a player. Bukayo Saka, Ben White, and Martin Odegaard have definitely improved, and it’s important for Martinelli to do the same if he wants to contribute to the team’s success. He hasn’t quite found his groove this season due to injuries, but hopefully he can take advantage of the summer break to recharge and come back stronger.

During preseason, he needs to demonstrate his passion and determination to earn a spot back Arteta’s team, even if it means doing the impossible to beat Havertz to the No. 9 role.

