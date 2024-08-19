“Solid, solid day for Arsenal” Gary Neville gushes after watching Saka masterclass

Pundits Neville and Shearer impressed with one Arsenal star after Wolves win

Arsenal got off to a flying start in their opening game of the season against Wolves, walking away with a 2-0 win over them and plenty of positives going into the new season. Arteta had lined up a strong side that look comfortable on the ball and looks like a solid unit going into another busy season for the Gunners. Ex Manchester United and England legend Gary Neville was extremely impressed by Arsenal on opening day, singling out one player in particular, Bukayo Saka.

Speaking on his podcast “Gary Neville Podcast”, Neville said this “I watched the highlights of it… Saka looked fantastic. Havertz obviously getting his goal with a little header, that was a good one as well. It was a solid, solid day for Arsenal. Arsenal are a very good team now and they’re at a point where they don’t need to make big changes in the squad, they just need little additions.”

“They’re in a good place. I think Mikel Arteta has got a really good understanding, even though the trophies haven’t been coming the last few years, you can see real progression, a massive points tally last year and I think they’ll have a really good season.”

Neville’s opinion was shared on “Match of the day” by ex-Newcastle United and England legend Alan Shearer who said this “First of all, I have got to say how great Saka was today, one goal, one assist. Just absolutely superb, he was.”

Both pundits agreeing that Saka was like last season, stepping up his game. It seems like the older Saka gets, the better he becomes, and for such a young player to be playing with the maturity and level of experience he does, it’s impressive.

Saka has become one of the players who is apart of our leadership group and it shows, he’s had a lot of ups and downs, but he doesn’t let that get to him and has been able to keep his chin up and head held high through some tough times and I think that’s what makes him a better player and a player that younger lads will look up to.

We have another massive season ahead and if we want to continue to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and no doubt a few other teams this season, were going to need him to be at his best and fit and healthy.

If the game against Wolves is anything to go by, Saka is looking like he’s in for a great season and I for one cannot wait to watch it unfold.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.