Final Group Stage roundup – We still have 8 Arsenal players in the Euro 24 knockouts

8 Arsenal players make it through to the knockout stages of the Euro’s

The Knockout stages of the Euro’s are finally here. Arsenal fans will be spoiled for choice as 8 of our Arsenal players have progressed into the next round of the Euro’s after a decent start of the tournament for most of our players. Here’s a rundown of all everything that’s happened in the past two days.

First off, we saw William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior face off against each other as Poland drew 1-1 to France. Saliba has begun to be a starter for France, and this was the first time he wasn’t able to keep a clean sheet in the tournament. Jakub Kiwior had a bad day at the office, giving away a silly penalty just after half time that put France in front.

Poland snagged a goal back from the spot as Kiwior made up for his error by stepping up to the spot. Poland managed to walk away with a point but were knocked out of the competition. France will now face off against Belgium in the round of 16, where we could again see an Arsenal vs Arsenal clash, when Saliba will face Trossard.

Then England faced off against Slovenia and walked away sharing the points after a 0-0 draw. Both Saka and Rice started for England, while Ramsdale was on the bench. Rice played a full 90 minutes in the middle of the pitch and had a good second half. Saka played 71 minutes until being subbed off for Cole Palmer. England have looked like they’ve struggled a lot this tournament, but now have a clear path to the finals, finishing top the group and go onto the round of 16 where they look to face off against Slovakia.

Yesterday we got to see a all-action tight clash between Ukraine and Belgium, another game we got to see Arsenal vs Arsenal when Trossard and Zinchenko came up against each other. The game ended 0-0 and Ukraine were knocked out of the tournament, even thought the entire Group E ended on 4 points. Trossard started and played 60 minutes before being subbed off, and Zinchenko didn’t start but came on in 58th minute to try be the difference. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, and Ukraine was sent packing and Belgium go through to the next round and face off against France.

Tonight, we have the first knockout games of the tournament where Jorginho’s Italy is set to face off against Switzerland and Kai Havertz’s Germany will face off against Denmark. Italy has a tall task on their hands as Switzerland have been playing well and should be a very good game. Germany will be favourites to win against Denmark, but they too have been in good form in the tournament and will not doubt put up a fight.

Good luck to all our Arsenal lads who play today and those who have games coming up this weekend.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

