Could Jurrien Timber end up being the best new addition to Arsenal this summer?

When Arsenal agreed to a £38 million deal with Ajax for Jurrien Timber last summer, they had high expectations for how he would revolutionise their defence.

After a strong pre-season and a standout performance in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City, the Dutch international suffered a much-feared ACL injury 51 minutes into his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest, sidelining him for nearly the whole season.

Head coach Mikel Arteta had to cancel any plans he had for the Dutch international in his project. Steadily Timber nursed his injury, underwent rehabilitation, and returned to training, though he only appeared in a 22-minute cameo on the final day of the season, when Arsenal beat Everton 2-1. He’d also played two warm-up games with the U-21 (46 minutes versus Blackburn U21, where he scored, and 70 minutes against Liverpool U21).

With only 73 minutes of Premier League action, we definitely haven’t got to see what the Dutch defender can actually add to our game tactically. But next season, we’ll be able to really feel his impact. So, are we wrong to say Timber is just like a new signing?

Surely not; in fact, there’s a fascinating claim that the 23-year-old started training early for two weeks and is in excellent form for Arsenal’s preseason. According to reports, he was one of six Arsenal players present in Marbella to train with manager Mikel Arteta last week.

Jurriën Timber has started preseason three weeks early. Elite mentality. pic.twitter.com/Jc9111a2ir — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 27, 2024

Timber’s return at his peak will undoubtedly be comparable to that of an Arsenal rookie next season. The Dutchman, touted as the saviour of the Arsenal left-back position, is a guy that most Arsenal fans are eager to watch play.

He may be like a new signing, and his recovery could be the best thing to happen to Arsenal this summer…

Darren N

