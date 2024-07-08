How will Trossard fit in after Arsenal’s new arrivals? Should we sell?

What are your thoughts on the notion that Arsenal should consider selling Leandro Trossard this summer? I’d go first. Trossard isn’t getting any younger; he’ll be 30 this season. He finished the league season with 17 goals and assisted two others in 46 appearances. Surely, his value will never be higher than it is now.
There are rumours that Arsenal will acquire a versatile winger. If a top winger enters the fray and can play on either the left or right wing, Trossard will undoubtedly fall down the pecking order. Surely, he will not play as much as he did last season. With less game time, the Belgian international will not improve beyond his current level. It would be prudent for Arsenal to sell and reinvest in a younger impact player who can fit into the Arsenal style.
However, Trossard’s fans would argue that Arsenal is on the verge of winning the league and will require Trossard’s contributions, just as he did last season. They would argue that investing in the future is no longer the sole focus, as it is within reach.
Nonetheless, how many times have we made the error of sticking with ineffective athletes and subsequently losing money? When Trossard is in the final year of his deal next year and we receive less than £10 million, everyone will blame the board. What do you think?
Peter Rix
I agree on selling Trossard, because he will only become slower and less hardworking as he ages
We might not need to sign another right-footed LW though, because we’ve got Jesus and Martinelli for the role. Nketiah can also play on left wing
If Arsenal have to sign a new LW, I hope it won’t be Nico Williams. I’ve seen how he played for Spain and I reckon Martinelli to be more talented than him
Martinelli suffered last season because our left half dynamics weren’t quite good and stable as well. With Timber, and potentially Calafiori, and a maybe Merino as a 6, Martinelli will explode next season.
I hope so
Who is Merino
WTF.?
Trossard is ahead of Martinelli so maybe its him who should be on the chopping block. Especially with the fee we can get for the young Brazilian. Matinelli is nowhere near Nico Williams level btw !!! Trossard offers goals from the right left and cf position and it would be silly to sell for anything less than 35 million
It’s appalling how you casually describe the team’s highest goal scorer (non-penalty goals only) as ‘ineffective athlete’s. What are the options you have? Jesus? Nketiah? Martinelli?
Totally agree. What another absurd article and reasons.
I’m not sure he was saying that Trossard is ineffective now, but rather as he advances in age, becomes so. Wasn’t it about the idea of leaving it too late to get a reasonable transfer fee?
Anyway, I’m not sure I’d be getting rid of Trossard who has been a demonstrably able member of the team. Probably tie him down for one or two more years (preferably not on improved financial terms – a la Wenger)
Doesn’t the team need a 22 strong man squad to challenge in all 4 competitions its in?
Is there something called injury to players still?
Doesn’t the team need to change tactics depending on opposition team being played?
Its upon the manager to rotate the team, but the idea of selling good players because there is an alternative player in the position will not win titles.
Arsenals thin squad in recent times, rather having many non quality players that could not hold their own is the cause of the long title drought.
one Trossard brings is magic super sub late games goals, these can be invaluable particularly with the trend for low block likely to continue to increase, i.e. low scoring games with some thing different needed to unlock stubborn low block with 10 minutes to go (e.g. Euro 2024, traditional strikers ineffective)
not many others impacted the game from the bench for Arsenal last season
and he can cover RW too
so I would absolutely keep Trossard without a doubt
You guys can just post things anyhow , you guys forget that Trossard had been there for us when we needed goals , he contributed to his capabilities than Nketiah, Jesus even Mentenelli
Selling Trossard is a NO, NO. Trossard was one of our best goal scorer last season and we can not afford to sale him even at the expense of in-coming players whose impact are not immediately guaranteed. We have 4 competitions to execute, our team is lean…so you can not afford to sale him.
Sell Trossard, are you joking? I really can’t understand the negative comments about Trossard either, he’s been brilliant but a year on he’s going to be slower and not try so hard , really, for goodness sake, really .? People I respect making stupid comments.
We need Trossard around. The squad is still young and we need some experience for backup. Think he can play for a season or two more with Arsenal before moving on for younger players.
Sell trossard and keep nketiah? Like seriously? Are you kidding me?????? WTF!!
Do not sell