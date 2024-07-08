How will Trossard fit in after Arsenal’s new arrivals? Should we sell?

What are your thoughts on the notion that Arsenal should consider selling Leandro Trossard this summer? I’d go first. Trossard isn’t getting any younger; he’ll be 30 this season. He finished the league season with 17 goals and assisted two others in 46 appearances. Surely, his value will never be higher than it is now.

There are rumours that Arsenal will acquire a versatile winger. If a top winger enters the fray and can play on either the left or right wing, Trossard will undoubtedly fall down the pecking order. Surely, he will not play as much as he did last season. With less game time, the Belgian international will not improve beyond his current level. It would be prudent for Arsenal to sell and reinvest in a younger impact player who can fit into the Arsenal style.

However, Trossard’s fans would argue that Arsenal is on the verge of winning the league and will require Trossard’s contributions, just as he did last season. They would argue that investing in the future is no longer the sole focus, as it is within reach.

Nonetheless, how many times have we made the error of sticking with ineffective athletes and subsequently losing money? When Trossard is in the final year of his deal next year and we receive less than £10 million, everyone will blame the board. What do you think?

Peter Rix

