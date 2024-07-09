Are Arsenal keeping Barcelona star in reserve in case Calafiori falls through?

Not long ago, an intriguing transfer rumour surfaced, saying Arsenal was interested in Barcelona defender Joules Kounde. According to one report, Arsenal had contacted Barcelona to inquire about Kounde, with Barcelona reportedly demanding a minimum of £50 million for the French player.

There was also another report that claimed Barcelona had requested time to respond to Arsenal’s secret bid for the defender.Well, those Gooners who had hoped the ex-Sevilla man would join have since learned that he will not. In his Daily Briefing, journalist Matteo Moretto stated that, with Arsenal close to signing Ricardo Calafiori, they are unlikely to pursue Kounde.

“Arsenal are currently focused on Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and are willing to close a deal for him for around €50 million; hence, Kounde is not a name that is being realistically considered at the moment for the Gunners.”

Calafiori’s arrival will undoubtedly pack Arsenal’s defence with at least three players in each position in the backline, making it reasonable for the club to make just one defensive addition.

So even without a double defensive swoop, Arsenal’s defence has the potential to be the best in Europe.

Kounde is a terrific defender, but he just can’t come to sit on the bench, so he will only be mentioned again if the deal for Calafiori fails to materialise.

Darren N

