What did you think of Jurrien Timber’s Performance at Villa Park?

We discussed Oleksandr Zinchenko’s flaws versus the Wolves and why Leon Bailey would be salivating at the prospect of taking him on. Thankfully, Arteta benched Zinchenko, whom Bailey cooked last season, in favour of Jurrien Timber.

Zinchenko excels in the buildup and during team possession, yet opponents exploit his defensive shortcomings. Jurrien Timber, thankfully, does exactly what the Ukrainian does: he inverts like him while providing the team with the solidity it needs, unlike the former Manchester City star.

Timber was a player for whom the Gooners had high expectations last season, but an ACL injury forced him off the field 51 minutes into his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest (in Arsenal’s match day one of 2023–24). That injury sidelined him for 45 games, and he only returned for a cameo appearance in Arsenal’s season-ending game against Everton.

In the build-up to this season, Timber had a promising pre-season, but he missed the last three friendly matches due to the club’s desire to keep him from overworking and injuring himself again.

Despite not being considered fit to start the season’s first game, he proved to be the solution to Zinchenko’s left-back problem, taking over in the 69th minute of Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over the Wanderers. Following a superb cameo against Wolves, Arsenal fans pushed for him to start against Aston Villa, and that is what happened.

The Dutchman made his first Arsenal Premier League start since his ACL injury and performed admirably. Given that he is still getting used to his new role as an inverting leftback and Villa is a formidable opponent, he performed admirably in his first game. Though he just needs to make faster decisions, which will come, don’t you agree we forgot Aston Villa had a right winger? Arsenal’s left hand rarely faced any significant tests from their right wing. Nonetheless, Timber defended his zone admirably and justified our decision to push him into the starting lineup.

I hope he stays fit, because the nicest thing about him is that he will only get better and could easily make the left-back position his own.

Sam P

