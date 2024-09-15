Arsenal player ratings v Spurs – Standout player gets a 9

Arsenal earned a hard-fought victory against Tottenham this afternoon. Here are the player ratings.

David Raya 7.5

Kept busy as Tottenham got off a few shots in both halves, but he was always ready to deal with the few threats that went through the strong Arsenal defence.

Ben White 7

His costly mistake in the first half could have led to a goal, but otherwise, he dealt well with the threat of Son Heung-min and Tottenham’s attack.

Jurrien Timber 8

He was in the mood in this derby, making runs forward, sliding into tackles, and chasing every ball down while defending fantastically well against Brennan Johnson and getting booked for his troubles.

William Saliba 8

Solid as usual, and his defending against Dominic Solanke saved White’s blushes. Booked for time-wasting, but he was solid overall.

Gabriel Magalhaes 9

He was excellent today. Almost unbeaten in all his duels on air and on the ground. Always on hand to make the important blocks and clearances, he scored the game’s only goal with a firm header to cap a stunning display.

Thomas Partey 7

Protected the defence brilliantly and was willing to block every ball and stop Spurs midfield runners, making sure they could not make much inroads through the middle.

Jorginho 6.5

Came into the side because of Declan Rice’s suspension and was solid in midfield without being spectacular.

Leandro Trossard – 6.5

Seems to perform better when he comes off the bench, but did his best to bring the creative spark Martin Odegaard would have provided.

Bukayo Saka 8

He was a constant threat for Destiny Udogie to deal with, and he gave the Italian a tough day. Matched a Premier League record with his assist for the goal. Arsenal will hope his injury is not serious.

Kai Havertz 7

Arsenal’s biggest attacking threat in some spells and could have opened the scoring when he connected well with a cross, but Guglielmo Vicario saved. Did not get a goal, but had a good game.

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Too much pace and trickery for Pedro Porro and the entire Tottenham defence to handle. He should have gotten on the score sheet but will be happy with his performance.

Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus – N/A

Raheem Sterling – N/A

Ethan Nwaneri – N/A

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…