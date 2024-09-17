Will Arsenal’s outrageous away form be the reason we win the title this season?

The Gunners are now mentality monsters and our away record in 2024 proves that.

The Gunners got one over our bitter rivals this past weekend with a hard fought one nil win courtesy of a goal from the ever reliable Gabriel Magalhães, the win meant we can now turn our attentions to another away trip to Atalanta four days after the win against Spurs.

Despite the plethora of absences for the game Arsenal still managed to win their 10th premier league away game of 2024, impressive! It’s even more impressive considering we’re unbeaten in all the 11 away games in 2024 so far with the only dropped points coming in the form a nil nil draw to arguably one of the best clubs in the world, Manchester City.

Our defense has been the most important cog in the current run with us only conceding three goals from those 11 games, keeping 9 cleansheets along the way. We’ve truly been dominant away from home in the league this calendar year, to put it even more into perspective we’ve gone to grounds like Villa park, Old Trafford, The Etihad and White Hart Lane twice! Without losing once, furthermore in over 990 minutes of football in this current run, we haven’t gone behind once!

These are outrageous stats which even the best of the best in the world will struggle to pull off, however we are currently doing it!

Gone are the days where we get criticized for our poor away record, characterized by a lack of character and elite mentality for wanting to win at all times. The “soft underbelly”, as often stated by pundits at the the time, was that we struggled in the past, especially away from home.

However this is a very different case today with us having mentality monsters littered all over the squad. This has been testament to the amount of work the management, and Mikel Arteta in particular, have put into improving our playing squad over the years.

What I just love about Mikel is his ability to adapt by recognizing when an opposition is stronger than us and therefore adjusting accordingly, wether it means being pragmatic and sacrificing a lot of the possession to play on the counter. It has helped us in a lot of instances this season, and now more recently in the game against Tottenham.

Having two away games next, I’m even more confident of us getting results in those matches after the recent win, regardless of the absentees we’ll still be having for these matchs.

Will our away form finally be the difference in the title race this season?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

