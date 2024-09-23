Even Piers Morgan now believes “Arsenal will win the league”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice of Arsenal applaud the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan, a prominent British journalist, predicts Arsenal will win the 2024-25 Premier League title. Arsenal hoped to play to win against the Cityzens, conceding first but still managing to equalise and even take the lead, showing they were serious about taking the 3 points.

Nonetheless, everything changed when Leandro Trossard received his second yellow card in extra time in the first half. Arsenal returned to the second half, needing to play to avoid defeat rather than win. And they did stay compact in the second half, even almost winning the game 2-1, but unfortunately the Citizens eventually managed to equalise late in injury time.

Everyone has formed their own interpretations of what the game signified. For Piers Morgan, that was the ideal indicator of Arsenal’s drive and determination to win the Premier League. He clearly believes Arsenal are winning the league, claiming that while the North Londoners did not win the game, they won the hearts of many.

“Arsenal will win the league. You couldn’t even beat us when we only had 10 men for the whole second half,” Morgan wrote on X after the game.

“Arsenal were the moral winners. Magnificent performance against 12-man City, whose MoM was Michael Oliver.”

Arsenal’s share of points with Manchester City puts them close to their title opponents. Whoever won all three points in that matchup was always going to have an advantage in the title race.

That being said, Arsenal has demonstrated in the North London derby 1-0 win and the 2-2 draw with Manchester City that they are adaptable and can now manage any situation thrown at them with their eyes on the prize, which is winning the league.

Daniel O

