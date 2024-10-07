Has Eidevall lost the dressing room? Arsenal losing 2 points v Everton Women is unacceptable..

If summer recruit Rosa Kafaji is to live up to the hype, it’s time the Arsenal Women technical bench gave her the chance to fulfil the significant role we anticipated her to play. If there’s anything holding back this Arsenal team, it’s the lack of sharpness in the final third and a creativity problem.

I know that we have a sharp shooter in Stina Blackstenius, but she can only do the job if trusted (she didn’t start versus Everton). That said, how can we have a creativity problem with Kafaji? Didn’t Arsenal bring her on board to be the X-factor, unlocking the tightest of defences with her outstanding technical ability and trickery with the ball at her feet?

In that 0-0 draw with Everton, it was interesting; the Arsenal Women were looking for a goal, and Jonas Eidevall brought on two defenders, Leah Williamson and Steph Catley, and a defensive midfielder, Lia Walti, ignoring the exhausted Frida Maanum, who after the 60th minute looked like she needed a rest, which she could have been afforded had Kafaji replaced her.

Yes, Maanum has been on fire, but today wasn’t her day. When you can try something else, you don’t just keep a player like Frida on the pitch and hope she pulls off something magical.

In a WSL title race, where a single point can decide the outcome, Arsenal’s drop of 2 points against Everton is unacceptable; they are not on the right path. Jonas Eidevall needs to be bold with his selections. We need Rosa Kafaji on the field; a player who terrorised Real Madrid women in the Champions League, and was wanted by almost every women’s team in Europe. She can’t be left warming the bench.

Please don’t say that we are in for another season just like the last one. Should Eidevall be allowed to drive out Gunner women into another dead-end of a season? I know it is very early days but our women really didn’t look particularly driven yesterday. It was almost embarassing to watch.

Should Eidevall just be allowed to continue? What do you think we’ll see done differently when our Gunners face Bayern Munich in Germany this week, in the UWCL?

I don’t think we’re looking very much like winners and champions at the moment..

What do you think’s going on Gooner?

Danni P

