Eidevall insists there is no “misunderstanding of the message” in the Arsenal Women tactics

Bayern Munich humiliated Arsenal Women on Wednesday night in their first Champions League group stage match of 2023-24 at the FC Bayern Campus.

The Gunner women’s performances have been a source of concern. Despite winning against Leicester and drawing against Everton, some thought the Gunners struggled to express themselves and were not at their best. Some said there was no fire, drive, or hunger in their performances; they had easily lost their competitive edge. That said, the expectation was that starting with the match against Bayern, they would be able to turn a corner and show more desire (at least reclaim their competitive edge).

Well, the North Londoners took the game to the German side; they started brightly and could have easily won the game in the first half, but a lack of clinical play saw them waste chances and settle for a 1-1 draw at halftime; Mariona Caldentey broke the deadlock, while Viggossottir Glodis equalised for the hosts.

The tables flipped in the second half, with Bayern coming back eager and going hard on Arsenal; Lohmann Sydney gave them the lead before Lia Codina equalised. After that, it was all Bayern, with the supercharged Pernile Harder scoring a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Arsenal.

Following that game, some questioned Arsenal women’s manager Jonas Eidevall’s tactics. Some questioned whether he truly adjusted things following the two poor performances prior to the Bayern encounter.

Well, the Swedish tactician seems to stress that his tactics may not be an issue, and that he believes he is communicating them effectively.

“I don’t feel like there’s a misunderstanding of the message,” said Eidevall in an interview with Tim Stillman via Arseblog. “We are off with our timing with pressing in the second half. I think the players are trying their very best to do it but we don’t get our timing right in pressure and that’s the difference between the first and second half. I don’t feel like there is a misunderstanding of the message of what we need to do. I agree with you, we don’t defend well enough in the second half and I am not happy with that but I don’t think that is a result of miscommunication or a lack of clarity of the idea of what we need to do with those situations.”

These claims raise questions about Jonas Eidevall and his dressing room; has he lost it? Are the players not implementing his instructions, and why does he throw them under the bus? Is it a clear indicator that it is time for Arsenal women to reevaluate and make changes to their technical bench?

For two seasons now, we have always highlighted what a fantastic roster this Arsenal women’s team has, and all it takes is the right technical bench to get the most out of it, but after each match day nothing seems to have changed.

Could it possibly improve against Chelsea this weekend?

