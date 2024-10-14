Let’s dream – Can Arsenal win all the Major trophies in one season?

Can Arsenal win all the Major trophies in one season?

The moment Mikel Arteta took over in December 2019, Arsenal started to rise and a huge amount of improvement was seen. Certainly, after going through a rough period, the rebuilding in the hands of Arteta and Edu finally turned them into a force. However, one thing which has eluded this set of players along with Mikel Arteta is winning a major trophy.

Notwithstanding a season impaled by Covid-19, he succeeded in winning the FA Cup in his first season. Since then, Arteta has won two Community Shields, but Arsenal have finished second twice in the Premier League, qualifying for the UCL in back-to-back seasons after missing out for six seasons. The general points total under Arteta has been on a steep upward trajectory, from 56 points in the 2019-20 season to 61 points in 2020-21, then to 69 points in 2021-22, 84 points in 2022-23, and 89 points last season. Are we on course to get even more this season.

The Arsenal defence has been its best attribute since last season. With the likes of Gabriel, Saliba, White, Timber, Tomiyasu, and new signing Calafiori, Arsenal can defend their way to winning titles. As they always say: “Attack wins you games, but defence wins you titles.”

As of August 2024, under Arteta, Arsenal has managed to score 453 goals and concede 246 in 232 games across all competitions. They have scored in excess of 250 goals in the Premier League alone. With the strong momentum they have built through their defensive record in conjunction with consistency in attack, this season now looks very set to possibly be a shot at real titles for Arsenal.

After all, they do say, “Attack wins you games, but defence wins you titles.”

Do you think Arsenal can go all the way to win numerous trophies this season? Unlikely, but certainly not impossible….

Hashim

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…