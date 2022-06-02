39-year-old hints he would be happy to join Arsenal

Watford goalkeeper, Ben Foster, has revealed that he would be happy to join Arsenal and help Aaron Ramsdale become even better.

The former England goalie is leaving the Hornets when his contract expires at the end of this month, and he is seeking a new challenge.

Foster has been a Premier League goalkeeper for a very long time, and he still has the knack for producing some stunning saves.

At 39, he should be thinking about retiring from the game and maybe taking up a coaching role at another club.

However, he doesn’t seem to consider that and reveals in a recent interview that he would jump at the chance to join a top club like Arsenal and help their number one improve.

He said on his Fozcast: ‘If I’m signing for a club as a No 2 goalkeeper, depending on who the first-choice goalkeeper is, so say it was someone like Arsenal or even Aston Villa for example where you’ve got the first choice goalie I know is a world-class goalkeeper.

‘So someone like Ramsdale or Emi Martinez, I know I’ve got a world-class goalkeeper in front of me who’s still at an age where they’re learning and they can get better – because they can, they’ve got the potential.

‘I will, at that point, say, “Right I am going to help you as much as I can to maximise your ability and make sure that you become an absolute monster, a beast, and give you all the tools that I’ve learned.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have more than enough cover in our goalkeeping spot now, and if you add the incoming Matt Turner, we don’t need another player in that position.

It remains unclear if Bernd Leno will leave the club. If the German stays, we will not need to sign a new goalkeeper to compete with Ramsdale.

