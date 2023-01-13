3rd international arrival for Arsenal Women as Sabrina D’Angelo joins Gunners by Michelle

Arsenal have today confirmed the signing of 29 year old Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo on a permanent transfer. This is the 3rd international arrival for Arsenal in January after the signing of 23 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova and 19 year old Danish international Kathrine Kuhl.

The 19 year old Brazilian international Gio Queiroz who signed for Arsenal in summer 2022 was also brought back into the team after a spell on loan at Everton Women FC, taking Arsenal’s first team squad to 23, after Jordan Nobbs departed, signing for Aston Villa.

Sabrina joins Arsenal after spending four years with Swedish side Vittsjo GIK in the Damallsvenskan and will wear the No.14 shirt at Arsenal. Sabrina has also won 24 caps for the Canadian national team, becoming a full Canadian international in 2016.

D’Angelo joins fellow Arsenal goalkeepers Austrian international Manu Zinsberger and American international Kaylan Marckese.

It feels amazing – it’s an honour to be here and I’m so excited to get started with the team, said Sabrina. This is an incredibly exciting time for Arsenal Women and I want to help the team to win trophies and achieve success for our wonderful supporters.

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall added: We’re delighted to have signed Sabrina. She is a top goalkeeper with plenty of experience in both Europe and North America and we’re confident that she will be a strong addition to our squad.

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: Sabrina is an excellent goalkeeper and a great character so we are very pleased to have brought her to Arsenal. She has a proven track record with experience at both club and international level and we look forward to seeing her in action soon.

The January transfer window runs until 31st January 2023 but due to homegrown rules boss Jonas Eidevall cannot bring in any other international players as he now has a full 23-strong squad. He could bring in 2 more homegrown players taking the squad to the maximum of 25 but to bring in another international player would require a one-in one-out policy. Welcome to the Gunners Sabrina! It will be interesting to see which goalkeepers stay benched over the coming weeks as Kaylan Marckese, who signed for Arsenal last summer, has hardly come off the bench this season..

