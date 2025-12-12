“‘4-0 to Arsenal? 5-0?” Merson says Wolves are the perfect team for Arsenal to face

Paul Merson believes Arsenal will record a comfortable victory over Wolves this weekend as the Gunners prepare to host a side widely regarded as the worst team in the league. Wolves have been unable to recover from their difficult beginning to the Premier League season and are considered by many as one of the poorest teams the competition has seen. Despite appointing a new manager, their slump has continued and they appear to be heading towards the Championship next season.

Arsenal sit just two points ahead of Manchester City, which makes every league fixture significant in the title race. Their recent defeat to Aston Villa was a setback, yet they responded well by beating Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek. With that result behind them, the Gunners now turn their attention to the challenge posed by Wolves.

Wolves Viewed as Ideal Opponents

Although Wolves would present another test to overcome, many believe they are the ideal opponents for Arsenal following their loss to Aston Villa. Their form has offered little indication that they can trouble the league leaders, yet Arsenal are expected to approach the match with the correct level of focus rather than underestimating their visitors. Maintaining momentum is vital and the Gunners will be aware that any slip could invite pressure from the chasing pack.

Merson, however, is confident Arsenal will secure a straightforward victory and has expressed the belief that the scoreline could be emphatic. His comments reflect the widely held expectation that Arsenal should dominate the encounter given the current form of both teams.

Merson Predicts a Heavy Arsenal Win

Speaking via Metro Sport, Merson stated, ‘4-0 to Arsenal? 5-0? Honestly, it could be anything! I don’t know from where Wolves can find a win this season.

‘This is the perfect game for Arsenal after that loss to Aston Villa and a midweek trip away from home to face Club Brugge in the Champions League.’

His prediction reinforces the view that Arsenal are clear favourites and have an excellent opportunity to strengthen their position at the top.

