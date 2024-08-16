Alan Shearer warns Mikel Arteta that he has to start winning trophies soon

Alan Shearer acknowledges the significant progress Arsenal has made under Mikel Arteta but insists the Gunners’ manager must start delivering trophies soon.

Arteta inherited a challenging situation at the Emirates but has transformed the club’s culture into one focused on winning.

Having previously worked alongside Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Arteta brought valuable experience and ideas to Arsenal, which have contributed to the club’s improvement.

Although Arsenal has yet to win the Premier League, they are arguably ahead of schedule in their development as a competitive side.

Arteta is now targeting both the Premier League and possibly the Champions League this season.

Shearer notes that while Arteta may not be under intense pressure yet, that pressure will inevitably build, and he must take the next step by securing silverware.

The former striker said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘But eventually he’s going to have to win something, whether that is this season or not. But that has to come at some stage, doesn’t it?

‘We all recognise how formidable Manchester City are, there’s no doubt about that, which makes it very difficult for Arsenal. But at some point he’ll need to win something and take that extra step, but their progress has been really good.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well over the last few seasons that Arteta has been our manager. We can tell that winning trophies will happen sooner rather than later.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.