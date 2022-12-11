4 in 4 for Miedema as Arsenal Women win by 4-1 against Aston Villa

4 in 4 for Miedema as Arsenal Women win by 4 goals to 1 against Aston Villa by Michelle

Arsenal moved up to 2nd in the WSL table tonight. 4 goals in 4 games for Vivianne Miedema as she scored the first against Aston Villa at Villa Park tonight. This really was a game of 2 halves.. You can see my Half-time Review here as Arsenal rounded off the first half ahead with Aston Villa 1 – 2 Arsenal.

In summary, the first half consisted of a brilliant goal from Villa’s Kirsty Hanson in the 6th minutes with our Gunners going on the counter attack and taking a good command of the game. Arsenal were then gifted an early Christmas present in the shape of an Aston Villa own goal when Katie McCabe’s ball into the box smacked off the legs of Rachel Corsie and ended up in the back of Villa’s net. 3 minutes later Vivianne scored in excellent Miedema style, taking our Gunners ahead by 2 goals to 1 as we went into the break.

In the 2nd half Arsenal still looked dominant. Williamson came on at 59 minutes for Rafaelle, who was in Eidevall’s starting XI for the first time since returning from injury. 3 minutes later Katie McCabe stuck a belter of a strike that went straight past Hannah Hampton and claimed Arsenal’s goal number 3. Weinrother & Nobbs came on shortly after, substituting for Miedema & Martitz and Nobbs put Arsenal’s 4th goal into the back of the net 12 minutes after coming on! A few minutes before full-time Mana Iwabuchi came off the bench as Foord came off – a rare pitch outing for the former Aston Villa player..

Tonight marked Arsenal’s 200th appearance in the Barclays Women’s Super League and their performance was worthy of the occasion, with a BIG win in their last WSL game before the winter break.

Aston Villa were loose in defence but looked a bit tidy when they did manage to get the ball and drive forward, narrowly missing a few opportunities in both the first and second half.

The Arse certainly looked like they were enjoying getting back into their stride tonight.

Michelle Maxwell

