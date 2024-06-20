4 reasons why I think Arsenal should NOT sign Victor Osimhen this summer

Victor Osimhen could be a transfer option for Arsenal’s striker, but as talented as he is, I do not believe he is what the club needs.
According to reports, the Nigerian international wants to leave Napoli and play in the Premier League instead. Many people expected Chelsea to sign him, but they are no longer interested. Arsenal, therefore, has emerged as his most likely destination.
There have been speculations that the North Londoners may be willing to sign him for less than his £111 million release clause, but as noted above, I would not consider such a move.
And these are my reasons:
1. If Kai Havertz is to be Arsenal’s first-choice striker, will Osimhen agree to join as his backup? Wouldn’t that add tension to our Arsenal attack?
2. Even if Osimhen signs for less than his release clause, his transfer deal will be expensive. Would spending more than £75 million for a backup striker be wise? Other than his signing fee, his salary may be an issue, and I’m sure he’s looking for a satisfactory pay package wherever he goes.
3. Osimhen is also prone to injuries; I doubt he can play a full 38-game league season. If we’re going to let Thomas Partey leave due to injuries, why go for someone who is believed to be prone to injuries?
4. Not long ago, Osimhen had a spat with his Super Eagles coach. Looking back on that incident, one can’t help but believe he isn’t the player with the character that this Arsenal squad requires.
Disadvantages aside, of course, signing Osimhen has some advantages, but I just don’t think he’s the right one for us.
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
1. To compare Havertz to Osimhen is to say the sun is the moon. Osimhen is currently Africa’s best player, beating out Salah, Hakimi, and Hakimi, Seria A best player, No. 8 on the Ballon D or List. There is no part of football where Havertz is better than Osimhen.
Osimhen is faster , jumps higher , is stronger , uses both feet, etc.
4. Isak is also injury-prone, and you can google and find out that Osimhen was fitter than Haaland this previous season. season besides why do you have a bench?
Now for the spat with the coach. Only Arsenal fans assume players should all be saints . The best players aren’t nice.
He had a problem with Napoli signing three coaches in a season and dismissing a title-winning coach. In Nigeria, he had a problem with a coach who made Southgate look like Pep . The coach called him out for not coming to camp despite OSimhen saying he was recovering from an injury . this was unprofessional, but that shouldnt deter you from signing a world-class talent
2. We are not signing players to sit on the bench; we are bringing players to compete with first-teamers and even bench them .
3. Which reasonable striker in this world is not above 80 million . we all dont want to admit it but we are insulting OSimhen to even compare him to Toney and Gyokeres .
You may not know it, but OSimhen has a proven record of winning titles since the age of 17.
nice number ordering
the number of spats and fall-outs he has had, whether he feels self-righteous about it or not, is a massive red-flag for the likes of Edu/Arteta
reportedly Arteta has passed on Ivan Toney recently for similar concerns about personality and fit with the dressing room
too much about Osimhen seems a mis-fit, particularly as Edu/Arteta not as desperate for a striker as the fan base
I like Osimhen for arsenal but as a fellow Nigerian, my only concern is the fact that I know all african players Born on the continent are usually about 8 to 10 years older than they claimed hence there longevity issues. Osimhen age on record should be about 25 years which would make his real age most likely 30+ years.
Thanks @gizzle. You have it all.
1. Raya pushed Ramsdale to the limits. Havertz isn’t sacred. Besides, there’s way too plenty games and there’ll be need to have options if we think we are up to the League next season.
agree not a good fit for Arsenal
in addition to above not a good fit for Arteta system, e.g. out-of-possession game, intense high press, movement off the ball, tackles/interceptions, making those around him better, assists
the risk of disruption by big personality not taking well to starting on the bench is in Edu/Arteta mind too I am sure