4 reasons why I think Arsenal should NOT sign Victor Osimhen this summer

Victor Osimhen could be a transfer option for Arsenal’s striker, but as talented as he is, I do not believe he is what the club needs.

According to reports, the Nigerian international wants to leave Napoli and play in the Premier League instead. Many people expected Chelsea to sign him, but they are no longer interested. Arsenal, therefore, has emerged as his most likely destination.

There have been speculations that the North Londoners may be willing to sign him for less than his £111 million release clause, but as noted above, I would not consider such a move.

And these are my reasons:

1. If Kai Havertz is to be Arsenal’s first-choice striker, will Osimhen agree to join as his backup? Wouldn’t that add tension to our Arsenal attack?

2. Even if Osimhen signs for less than his release clause, his transfer deal will be expensive. Would spending more than £75 million for a backup striker be wise? Other than his signing fee, his salary may be an issue, and I’m sure he’s looking for a satisfactory pay package wherever he goes.

3. Osimhen is also prone to injuries; I doubt he can play a full 38-game league season. If we’re going to let Thomas Partey leave due to injuries, why go for someone who is believed to be prone to injuries?

4. Not long ago, Osimhen had a spat with his Super Eagles coach. Looking back on that incident, one can’t help but believe he isn’t the player with the character that this Arsenal squad requires.

Disadvantages aside, of course, signing Osimhen has some advantages, but I just don’t think he’s the right one for us.

Daniel O

