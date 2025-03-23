4 Takeaways from Arsenal Women’s Statement WSL Win Over Liverpool

After their frustrations in Madrid mid-week, Arsenal Women needed to deliver a performance at the Emirates Stadium to lift their fans’ spirits. Beating the Reds 4-0 in their WSL clash on Saturday night was exactly that.

Our Gunners failed to score against Real Madrid on Tuesday, which was uncharacteristic of them. However, against the Reds, our Gunner women emphatically reminded everyone of their goal-scoring prowess.

By half-time, Arsenal had established a commanding 3-0 lead over the Reds. Caitlin Foord broke the deadlock, Jasmine Matthews’ own goal gifted Arsenal their second, and Mariona Caldentey added a third on the stroke of half-time.

With 71% possession, three shots on target, two efforts striking the woodwork, and 1.12 xG, Arsenal were ruthless in that first half.

The second half, however, felt more like game management. Although an unfortunate Matthews once again scored an own goal (from a Beth Mead shot on goal), making it 4-0, Arsenal’s approach shifted.

The girls clearly opted to conserve energy ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final return leg against Real Madrid, which will take place at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday 26th March

There was much to unpack from Arsenal’s win over Liverpool—here are four key takeaways:

1. Arsenal Women Know How to Avenge a Loss

Not long ago, Liverpool knocked the Gunners out of the FA Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory. On Friday, Renee Slegers spoke of the team’s need to make amends.

Well, her players weren’t in a forgiving mood against the Reds. Gooners will now hope this ruthlessness carries over into Wednesday’s clash against Real Madrid.

The display against Liverpool provided a promising glimpse of the spirited performance the girls might deliver on Wednesday night.

2. The Emirates Stadium is Arsenal Women’s Fortress

Arsenal Women have earned the right to call the Emirates Stadium their home. This season, they’ve scored 26 goals in nine matches there, with five games ending in 4-0 or larger victories over opponents. Bring on Real Madrid!

3. Mariona Caldentey is a Midfield Secret Weapon

Mariona didn’t excel as a winger against Real Madrid. Against Liverpool, she played in midfield while Chloe Kelly and Foord operated on the wings—and Arsenal looked stronger for it.

In the first half against Liverpool, Caldentey dominated central midfield. She had the most touches, linked play brilliantly, and capped her performance with a goal.

Mariona Caldentey’s First-Half Stats vs Liverpool:

– 57 touches (most)

– 45 passes completed (most)

– 10 passes into the final third

– 1 shot

– 1 goal

– 7 recoveries

– 1/1 aerial duels won

Arsenal cannot afford to overlook Mariona in midfield for big matches like the upcoming Real Madrid clash.

4. Caitlin Foord is Back

After a 16-game goal drought, Caitlin Foord had faced mounting criticism. However, her brilliant start to the season shouldn’t be forgotten, and against Liverpool, she reminded everyone of her quality.

Foord delivered a masterclass, excelling both on the wing and at right-back. Her goal crowned an impressive performance.

Caitlin Foord vs Liverpool:

– 70 touches

– 11 touches in Liverpool’s box

– 3 shots

– 1 goal

– 24/42 passes completed (57%)

– 8 passes into the final third

– 6 recoveries

– 5 defensive actions

– 7 duels won

She looks set to start against Real Madrid and could play a pivotal role in that fixture.

Arsenal Women were miles better against Liverpool than they were against Real Madrid—a near-perfect response to Tuesday night. Liverpool’s caretaker manager, Amber Whiteley, summed up the Arsenal Women’s performance perfectly saying “I thought they were brilliant in all departments tonight. They didn’t give us a minute on the ball, they put us under a lot of pressure.”

This performance against Liverpool should give our Arsenal Women the motivation to secure a UWCL semi-finals spot.

Michelle M

