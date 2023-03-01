40,000 Women’s FA Cup Final tickets sold. Arsenal out but could Manchester United be 1st time winners? by Michelle

Arsenal Women crashed out off the running for the Vitality Women’s FA Cup last weekend, losing 2-0 to Chelsea away at Kingsmeadow.

There are still 8 hopefuls in the running the FA Cup, vying to get to the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final which will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 14th May! The Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final is sure to be another spectacular and unmissable event in the women’s domestic football calendar, at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The offiial tweet below confirms that 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the women’s football event of the year..

4️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ tickets sold 👀 Make sure you get your ticket to the @Vitality_UK #WomensFACup final 🏆https://t.co/cBFXpC3iJT pic.twitter.com/Lke1fgb86I — Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) February 28, 2023

The 8 teams must get through the quarter-finals first though! Women’s Super League leaders Manchester United will travel to Lewes – the lowest-ranked side left in the competition. Lewes are seventh in the Women’s Championship, three places below Birmingham so the favorites are easy to pick on this match. Holders Chelsea, currently 2nd in the WSL, are away to 11th place Reading. The current holders are expected an easy run to the next round on this one. Three-time winners Manchester City, currently 3rd in the WSL, were drawn away at 5th place Aston Villa. Unlikely but there could be an upset on this one. Man City being the obvious favorites but Aston Villa may give us a surprise, especially with former Arsenal player Jordan Nobbs in fine form!

Championship side Birmingham City host 10th place Brighton & Hove Albion in the other last-eight fixture. This could be another upset. Will Birmingham City be the only Championship side to make it through to the semi-finals? Birmingham City did win the Women’s FA Cup back in 2012 after all..

The quarter-final games will be played on the weekend of 18th-19th March.

Women’s FA Cup quarter-final draw

Reading v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Lewes v Manchester United Birmingham City v Brighton The Semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 15th-16th April.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 after extra-time to win last season’s final. Could top of the WSL table Manchester United take the prize this year? They have never won the Cup and are on fine form this season..

Michelle Maxwell

