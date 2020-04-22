£43M target’s father confirms Arsenal transfer talks

Thomas Partey has been in talks with Arsenal over a summer move, his father has confirmed.

It has been widely reported that the Gunners are strongly interested in a deal to bring the Ghanaian international to the Emirates this summer after a number of impressive displays for Atletico Madrid, and those reports are now confirmed.

Jacob Partey revealed the story to Adeiso-based radio station Tru FM, adding that he would be happy if the move was completed.

Jacob said: “I called my son after hearing the rumours and he told me that the rumours are true.

“He told me they are holding talks between him and Arsenal. It all depends on the offer Atletico are demanding.

“If he goes to Arsenal fine, they have a lot supporters in Ghana. I will be happy if he decides to move to Arsenal.

“What they are discussing now is how Atletico will release him.”

This news comes as the deal was looking to be off the table, with his current club Atletico Madrid said to have tabled a new contract in a bid to keep the tenacious midfield enforcer.

I really hope this isn’t some shrewd plot put together to bump up his stance in contract negotiations with the Atleti, with the player himself previously stating that his stay depends on whether his club wants him.

Is Partey on his way to the Emirates? Could he prove to be the perfect player to build the midfield around?

