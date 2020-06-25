£45M Arsenal bid expected despite Financial struggles

The Express states that Arsenal are expected to trigger Thomas Partey’s release clause this summer despite their off-the-pitch losses thanks to the recent pandemic.

The Gunners midfield has been labelled as a weak point this season, although injuries to various players has certainly not helped proceedings.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on bringing the Ghanaian midfielder to North London, with Partey having impressed in La Liga and the Champions League this season, including dominant displays for Atletico in their two-legged defeat of Liverpool.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with his signature throughout the campaign, and his father added to the speculation by telling TruFM that talks were taking place between his son’s representatives and our club.

The Coronavirus pandemic is believed to have had major implications on our financial situation in recent months, with three months of income having been stunted, and with matchday income having dropped significantly with football forced to play out behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.

The latest report claims that this will not interfere with our move for Partey however, but his arrival may well cost a significant portion of our budget.

Matteo Guendouzi may well be sold in the coming window however, having come under criticism this term, falling out with Mikel Arteta on the training pitch, before his terrible showing against Brighton at the weekend.

Should the young Frenchman be sold as the DailyMail claims, his departure may well cover much of the fee needed to secure Partey’s signature.

Would Partey be a huge improvement on Guendouzi? Would we be able to sell the Frenchman for in excess of £40 Million this summer?

Patrick