5 Big Take-Outs From Arsenal’s Dramatic Win At St James’ Park

Arsenal showed real title-race steel with a 2-1 comeback victory at Newcastle United that closed the gap on Liverpool to two points.

For all the possession and chances they created, Mikel Arteta’s men still had to dig deep to overturn a one-goal deficit and grab a winner deep in stoppage time.

Here are the main talking points from the game.

VAR Call Lit A Fire

The contest flared early when referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Arsenal a penalty for Nick Pope’s challenge on Viktor Gyökeres in the 14th minute.

After a lengthy VAR check the decision was overturned, the referee ruling that the Newcastle goalkeeper had played the ball.

The call infuriated the travelling Gooners and appeared to spark the visitors into an even more determined performance.

Newcastle then stunned the away end by taking the lead in the 35th minute. A short-corner routine caught Arsenal cold and Niclas Woltemade swept home to make it 1-0.

Gyökeres, Eze And Set-Piece Power

Arsenal had dominated the first half, recording nine shots to Newcastle’s four, and kept up the pressure.

Gyökeres, who collected the Gerd Müller Trophy earlier in the week after scoring 54 goals last season, worked tirelessly. He forced Pope into an early save from a Declan Rice free-kick and continued to trouble the defence without finding the net.

Eberechi Eze also carried a constant threat, forcing Pope into a smart low stop and later seeing a close-range effort blocked by Sven Botman.

It was from set-pieces that Arsenal finally broke through. Former Magpie Mikel Merino powered home a header from a Rice corner in the 84th minute to level the score.

Deep into added time Martin Ødegaard’s corner was bundled over the line by Gabriel, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling supporters.

This comeback win highlighted the resilience and spirit Arteta will need from his side in the long title race ahead.

Arsenal have already faced Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle, dropping only three points.

If they keep this front-foot approach, Gooners can believe they have what it takes to end the long wait for a league crown.

Do you think this victory proves Arsenal have finally shed the “same-old-Arsenal” tag?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

Liam Harding

