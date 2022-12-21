5 days to go – Looking forward to West Ham’s visit to Arsenal on Boxing Day

It’s been a long time coming, but at last we can get back to ‘proper football’ and continue Arsenal’s fight for the Premier League title, starting with an interesting local derby against West Ham on Boxing Day.

On bare form, Arsenal will be massive favourites having 7 wins and a draw from our last 8 League games, while our neighbours have only won one of their last six, and currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.

But Boxing Day has traditionally thrown up some shock results, but I have faith that Mikel Arteta will have the squad fully prepared, although the Boss will certainly not be writing off our opponents. “It’s a very special day.” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “Boxing Day is one of the most beautiful days in English football. It’s such a family and historic day to play football, and we are really keen to play again.”

“I know David [Moyes] very well because I worked with him for seven years. I’m sure that he has worked the team hard and has put big demands on them. They’ve been terrific since he joined the club and I always think it’s a really difficult match-up.”

To be fair to Moyes, West Ham have had 2 wins and a draw in their midseason friendlies, whereas Arsenal lost to Juventus at home the other day, so maybe we should ignore the form from before the enforced World Cup break.

One thing Arsenal fans can be happy with, is that we haven’t lost to the East London side in the EPL in nearly four years, and that was our only defeat to them in seven years. So history is also on our side…..

COYG!

Sam P

