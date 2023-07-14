5 game tickets on sale for Arsenal Women WSL fixtures at Emirates Stadiums!

5 game tickets on sale for Arsenal Women WSL fixtures at Emirates Stadium! by Michelle

Thanks to the launch of Arsenal’s Home Advantage Pack, Arsenal fans now have the opportunity to secure their seats for all five Women’s Super League matches at Emirates Stadium next season. The Home Advantage Pack is on sale now on arsenal.com

Last season, Arsenal Women drew impressive attendance figures, with crowds surpassing 40,000 for all three league games held at the Emirates Stadium. Notably, attendance at the North London Derby against Tottenham in September 2022, set a new league attendance record with over 53,000 tickets sold.

The team then successfully sold out the Emirates Stadium for the first time in May 2023. A staggering crowd of 61,000 passionate Gooners witnessed an intense, though ultimately heartbreaking Champions League semi-final match against Wolfsburg, which saw our Gunners defeated in the final minutes of extra time.

On Arsenal’s official website, the Home Advantage Pack is currently available for purchase. For adult fans, General Admission tickets are priced at £50, while Club Level tickets are priced at £150. Under-eighteen supporters have the opportunity to watch five Women’s Super League games at the Emirates Stadium for a discounted price of just £25 for General Admission or £75 for Club Level.

Once the WSL fixtures for the 2023/24 season are released, Arsenal will confirm which five games will be hosted at the Emirates. The announcement of the fixture list is expected to take place soon.

Included in the Home Advantage Pack is the option for fans to sell their tickets on the Ticket Exchange platform. This option becomes available once the Lower Tier or Club Level tickets for each match are sold out.

Our home advantage pack is LIVE! ❤️ Five @BarclaysWSL games at Emirates Stadium in 2023/24 for just £50 ✊ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 14, 2023

Who do you think the 5 WSL teams will be? My top 4 are Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, but who will the 5th team be?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

