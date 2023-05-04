5 more must-win Women’s Super League battles for Arsenal in May! by Michelle

I know many Gooner women are still hurting after the Monday night disappointment, and that’s understandable. The feeling of failure after Monday night should motivate Eidevall and his team to end the season on a high. For a WSL team to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, they need to finish in the top 3. Arsenal has a Women’s Super League title race to win. Yes, winning the WSL title is still possible, but it depends on Manchester United and Chelsea dropping points. That’s a gamble.

We would be understandable if they didn’t win the league, wouldn’t we? Considering their injury crisis, almost a quarter of their main stars are injured. Arsenal defender Jen Beattie said a few days ago that injuries or no injuries, they will fight until the end, saying, “Of course, it’s the business end of the season, and we want everyone to be fully fit and flying, but we have to just go for it. United was another great example of that—okay, we didn’t get the result, but we rallied around each other. And you know, we’ll always fight to the end of the season and get as much as we can out of it.”

Arsenal has five finals to play, starting with Leicester this Friday. They could win them all and not win the league but finish third, particularly if Chelsea and Manchester United fail to drop points. But even Manchester City have a shot at finishing third. If City and Arsenal win all their remaining games, the two may tie on points at the end of the season, but Eidevall and his team may take 3rd place due to a good goal difference. Indeed, Arsenal Women’s Champions League qualification for next season could come down to goal difference.

Ultimately, Jonas Eidevall, like Mikel Arteta, has to guide his team to win each of their remaining games; after that, we can rate how their seasons have been.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….