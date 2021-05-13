5 reasons why Arsenal should keep Arteta and 5 against – You can decide…

Arguments for and against Mikel Arteta’s stay at Arsenal
Arsenal have hit rock-bottom. There is no other way to explain the club’s decline in recent years.
Mikel Arteta was brought in at the end of 2019 to arrest that smooth slide down the Premier League charts. However, the Spaniard now oversees a team who are further down when they were when Arteta took over.
In this article we will put forward five arguments for and against on whether Mikel Arteta should carry on as the Arsenal manager.
For:
- In his 18 months, Arsenal have already won two trophies in FA Cup and Community Shield.
- He has made the Gunners’ defense more robust (only two teams have conceded less than Arsenal this season in the Premier League).
- Convincing several first team players such as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Folarin Balogun, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to extend their contracts at the Emirates Stadium.
- Making “huge calls” to dismiss popular first-team players from the squad such as Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.
- Better record against the Big Six.
Against:
- No clear gameplan.
- “Non-negotiables” which seem a bit biased towards the more experienced players in the team.
- Few players “flourishing” under the Spaniard’s tenure.
- Resistance to change when the initial gameplan goes wrong (late substitutions are a testament).
- A static rather than a dynamic attacking force which the Arsenal faithful were used to witnessing under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery’s first season.
It is your call whether you want Arteta to leave Arsenal this summer or whether you want him to be the part of the process. Whatever is your opinion on that, the Arsenal board look confident that Mikel Arteta is the right person to take the club forward.
It is worth pointing out that people who recruit players for Arsenal deserve some blame for their current state. Countless mistakes have been allowed to be happen behind the scenes.
Signing Nicolas Pepe for a record fee, when his transfer value, a year before, was less than half of what the Gunners paid in 2019. Extending the contracts of Mesut Ozil and signing a 32-year-old Willian.
You can point the fingers at the owners for not putting in the right people at the right places, you can blame the manager, for not making the most out of their current squad.
My personal conviction is that it is more of a case of former rather than the latter.
Give Arteta six more months after a summer overhaul and if things don’t change, I am sure that not even Arteta would have any problem if he is sacked with the team still lying around mid-table.
The fact if the matter is the project was too big for afteta and still is. I think k he has some potential but I really wish he went to another club before hand.
What we need now is a manager who has some experience and who can manage the team and staff behind the scenes. Why on earth would you agree to willian ? Why just why ? IMHO we had reiss nelson as a backup and martinelli coming back just made no sense and was a weak love from the staff and manager.
Arteta had the new manager effect and got the best from some players who were playing with freedom. This is what often happenes when a new manager comes they let players play asses them and then start making changes. We have seen arteta turn auba into a crap striker basically. The poor performances come once arteta got settled.
As for the rest they are average because the tactics and style of play is average.
Fair point on the defence which has improved but at the cost of the attack
Against-
No European football for the first time in 26 years
8th in the league
Making us like prime Stoke in their heyday
The 70s called they want their football tactics back
For –
I think the”dynamic” attacking play of the past is a bit of rose tinted spectacles. Obviously that was the case for the majority of Wenger’s time at the club but not so much towards the end. It was more that one or two players would spark into life every now and then, but generally I thought we had some better finishers that kept us going. I thought we were pretty boring under Emery as well and we were heavily reliant on Auba to finish off chances.
This was largely the same when Arteta first joined but it’s pretty clear to me that we’ve declined so s dramatically because Auba has declined dramatically. We don’t have that go to striker at the moment we can get us out of trouble and win us a tight game. I’m not saying the answer is to find that one striker to shoot us back up the league – we need to improve as a team – I’m just saying that comparatively I don’t think we’ve actually regressed as much as the take suggests as a team. We just don’t have that special player to paper over the cracks. So to be clear, this isn’t a really defence of Arteta, it’s more to say that we’ve been trash for a while and he hasn’t really improved us, or made us so much worse imo
*as much as the *table* suggests
To start with Arteta did a good job of polishing a turd to win the FA Cup/etc last season. For a long term rebuild to achieve what he is aiming for requires lots of experimentation, tinkering, and transfers in and out. That’s what this season has been for. Also the sometimes bizarre events this season will have helped show who should and shouldn’t be here next season. So now onto the next stage, for Arteta to stop polishing turds and be able to pick a team from components that will enable it to work properly, by doing some good transfer business.