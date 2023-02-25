5 Reasons Why Arsenal Will Win the Premier League This Season by Awonusi Abiodun

Arsenal, the Premier League leaders, look set to win the title for the first time since the Invincibles in 2003/2004 season.

Here are five reasons why they will win the league in 2023:

Strong Squad Depth: Arsenal Football Club has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, with a significant investment in new players of over £400 million since the summer of 2019. This has given the North Londoners hope of reclaiming their place at the top of the Premier League.

Despite finishing last season on a disappointing note, losing six of their last 12 matches, the club is determined to not let that happen again. The greater depth of talent that manager Mikel Arteta has to call upon, along with nearly three players for each position, gives the team a much stronger chance of success this term.

The majority of these players were signed by Arteta himself, demonstrating the club’s trust in his vision for the future. This transfer strategy has been aimed at providing the club with a well-rounded and versatile squad, capable of challenging for top honours.

Arteta’s tenure as manager has already shown promising results, with the team winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2020. This year, the club will be hoping to take the next step and secure an EPL title or at least a top-four finish in the Premier League.

With the club’s investment in new talent and Arteta’s tactical prowess, Arsenal fans are now eager to see their team finally return to their former glory and challenge for the title.

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of talent to choose from, with quality players in every position. The likes of Gabriel Maghales, William Saliba, Ben White, and Zinchenko form a rock-solid defense, while Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Martin Ødegard provide creativity and goals in midfield.

Lethal Attack:

At the halfway stage of the 2022/23 season, Arsenal has reached a remarkable milestone with a dramatic last-minute winner against Aston Villa. Gabriel Martinelli’s goal has put Arsenal at the top of the table with 54 points, 16 wins in 23 games, and a 2-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. This result is a testament to the team’s depth, as they’ve managed to keep their lead despite the long-term injury to first-choice forward Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal dominate every game they play this season, including the one against Aston Villa and fully deserved their winner. The Gunners had the better chances and were relentless in their pursuit of three points. Martinelli’s late goal is a testament to the team’s character and resolve, and it was described by Mikel Arteta as “a beautiful moment”. The Arsenal manager has been instrumental in the team’s resurgence and his tactics have played a crucial role in their success this season.

Arsenal still has to play Manchester City in the second half of the season, but their lead is so vast that they can afford to lose the game and still remain ahead of their closest challengers if they win their outstanding match. This is a remarkable achievement for the Gunners, and it’s a sign that they are serious title contenders this season. The team has shown great resilience and character, and they are playing with a purpose that hasn’t been seen in recent seasons.

Arsenal have a fearsome attack, with Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus leading the line. All four are capable of scoring goals and creating chances, making Arsenal a real threat to any opposition.

Super Mikel Arteta: The Spanish manager has been a huge success at Arsenal, and his tactical knowledge and man-management skills are second to none. He learned how to win titles under Pep Guardiola and will be eager to guide Arsenal to more success this season.

Strong Home Form: Arsenal have an excellent record at the Emirates Stadium and will be confident of picking up maximum points in front of their own fans. Their impressive home form will be key to their title challenge this season.

Lack of Cup Distractions: With Arsenal out of the FA Cup and League cup this season, they will have a clear run at the Premier League title. This lack of cup distraction could prove to be crucial in their quest for glory.

Overall, Arsenal look to be the team to beat this season. With a strong squad, excellent manager and a clear focus on the Premier League, they are well-positioned to retain their title and cement their place as one of the dominant forces in English football once again.

