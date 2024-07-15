5-Star Arsenal Women youngster Agyemang helps England U19’s to smash Lithuania 10-0

Michelle Agyemang scores a hatrick and two assists for England u19s

England Women’s u19s steamrolled through Lithuania u19s yesterday as they walked away with a 10 – 0 win over the European side in what was one of the most dominant performances I’ve seen in a long time in their first match of the u19s Women’s European championship. Arsenal Women’s fans got to see three of our Arsenal players grace the pitch as England smashed through the Lithuania side, with Michelle Agyemang bagging a hatrick and 2 assists and Vivienne Lia scoring also. Freya Godfrey also made an appearance in the second half replacing Lia in the 58th minute. Here’s a run down of how our Arsenal Women performed.

It didn’t take long for Agyemang to make an impact on the game, in the 12th minute she set up England’s second goal slipping the ball onto the run of Katy Watson who slotted the ball past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Only two minutes later Agyemang managed to get on the scoresheet herself for the first time after a freekick to England was whipped into the box and headered towards the back post where Agyemang was waiting to tap the ball into the net and make it 3-0. It didn’t take long for her to get her second when only 10 minutes later she managed to find the back of the net again when the ball again fell at her feet just yards from goal where she managed to slot the ball past the keeper to make it 4-0 after just 24 minutes of play.

The first half ended with England up 5-0 and looking for more in the second half and didn’t take them long to do so. Agyemang picking up her 2nd assist of the night in the 4th minute, slipping a perfect through ball to Poppy Pritchard to fire into the net and make it 6-0. But of course Agyemang wasn’t finished there, scoring her third and final goal in the 55th minute from a freekick, whipping a perfect shot over the wall and into the back of the net, beating the keeper with height and pace, hitting the bottom of the crossbar and going into the net, bagging her 3rd goal of the night.

Only two minutes later another Arsenal Women was on the scoresheet after tireless work from Agyemang on the wing to get the ball into the box where Lia was waiting in the perfect position, Lia look a touch then smashed the ball into the back of the net to make it 8-0 and put the cherry on the cake of a dominant game of football.

Both Agyemang and Lia were then subbed off and Godfrey was brought on to see out the rest of the game for England who managed to walked away with a 10 goal win and a great start to the tournament, showing their intent and talent they have on offer.

A great night for our English Arsenal Women as our younger players continue to shine for their countries.

