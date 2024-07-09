5 young Gunners in England squad for 2024 U19 UEFA Women’s European Championship

As all the focus is on Arsenal Women’s England internationals, Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo, who are going to feature in the women’s Euro qualifiers in the next few days, our young English Gunners are also set to be on international duty.

According to Arsenal.com, England’s under-19 team, which will compete in the UEFA Women’s European Championship, will include five of our young Gunners.

Five young Gunners will represent England at the 2024 U19 UEFA Women’s European Championship 🏆 Congratulations, Michelle Agyemang, Katie Reid, Vivienne Lia, Freya Godfrey and Maddy Earl ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 8, 2024

Lithuania will host the U-19 European Championships, which will begin on Monday, July 15th, and conclude on Sunday, July 28th.

The England U-19s are in Group A alongside Serbia, Lithuania, and France.

Against these European sides, the England U-19 women’s technical bench hopes young Gunners, Michelle Agyemang, Katie Reid, Vivienne Lia, Freya Godfrey, and Maddy Earl will play a key role.

The 5 in clubs and development level have shown glimpses of brilliance: in May, Agyemang signed her first professional contract; against the London Lionesses in the league cup, Vivienne made her first team debut; Katie also made her debut towards the end of the season after being recalled from her Watford loan to offer defensive cover; Maddy was key in our winning the PGA Southern League and debuted when our Gunner women played A-League All Stars in Melbourne, Australia in their post season tour.

Hopefully, our young Gunners will make us proud. You can follow them on BBC iPlayer, which will show all the games live.

