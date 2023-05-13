5 young Gunners to join young Lionesses for U17s Euro Championship by Michelle

Ahead of this month’s UEFA Women’s Under-17s Championship, five young Gunners have been called up to represent England.

The upcoming UEFA Women’s Under-17s Championship in Estonia will see the participation of five young Gunners, namely Michelle Agyemang, Katie Reid, Laila Harbert, Araya Dennis, and Isabella Fisher, who have received call-ups to represent England.

Michelle has already made her senior debut for Arsenal this season, scoring her first goal against Leeds in the FA Cup.

Katie and Laila have been included in the matchday squads for this year’s Champions League, while Araya is currently on a dual registration with Watford.

Isabella, on the other hand, was a member of Arsenal’s U16s team that completed an invincible season in March and won the League Cup against Manchester United last month.

Ahead of the commencement of the u17 Euros in Estonia on Sunday, Mo Marley has announced her England football squad of 20 players who will be representing England Women in the tournament:

Goalkeepers: Katie Cox (Chelsea), Sophia Poor (Leicester City)

Defenders: Ria Bose (Chelsea), Sophie Harwood (Southampton), Lucy Newell (West Bromwich Albion), Katie Reid (Arsenal), Zara Shaw (Liverpool), Mari Ward (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Lola Brown (Chelsea), Holly Deering (Manchester United), Laila Harbert (Arsenal), Vera Jones (Barry Town), Erica Parkinson (SC Leixoes), Lexi Potter (Chelsea)

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal), Ava Baker (Leicester City), Araya Dennis (Arsenal), Isabella Fisher (Arsenal), Milly Round (Aston Villa), Ruby-Rae Tucker (Aston Villa)

By winning five out of six matches, the Young Lionesses earned a spot in the EURO Finals after successfully navigating through two qualifying stages in March and last October.

On Thursday, the 20-player squad travelled to Tallinn for the tournament and begin their campaign on Sunday 14th May with their opening group stage match against Poland at 11am UK. The Young Lionesses will then play Sweden on Wednesday, May 17th at 5pm UK, followed by a match against France on Saturday, May 20th at 11am UK.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for Tuesday, May 23rd, with the final set to take place on Friday, May 26th.

For viewers in the UK, the England matches will be available to watch on uefa.tv.

Wishing these young Gunners and the rest of the young Lionesses the very best of luck in the tournament.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

