50,000 tickets sold for Arsenal v Wolfsburg Women’s Champions League semi-final at Emirates! by Michelle
Arsenal have sold a whopping 50,000 tickets for the 2nd leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, as per the official tweet below!
🤯 50,000 TICKETS SOLD 🤯
We're getting closer to a sell-out, Gooners! 👀
Watch a historic @UWCL semi-final at Emirates Stadium ✊
— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 25, 2023
If you haven’t yet managed to secure your tickets for the semi-final then you’d better be quick. Arsenal’s Jen Beattie & Lotte Wubben-Moy show you how to get your tickets in the fun Arsenal tweet below.
How to buy tickets for the Champions League semi-finals…
A comprehensive guide from @JBeattie91 and @lottewubbenmoy 🤣
It's simple. Just click the link below. 48,000 sold and counting! ❤️
— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 24, 2023
Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!
Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….
Come on ladies. This is your time!” Leave everything on the pitch come May 1st. A 2nd crown beckons.