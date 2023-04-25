50,000 tickets sold for Arsenal v Wolfsburg Women’s Champions League semi-final at Emirates! by Michelle

Arsenal have sold a whopping 50,000 tickets for the 2nd leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, as per the official tweet below!

🤯 50,000 TICKETS SOLD 🤯 We're getting closer to a sell-out, Gooners! 👀 Watch a historic @UWCL semi-final at Emirates Stadium ✊ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 25, 2023

If you haven’t yet managed to secure your tickets for the semi-final then you’d better be quick. Arsenal’s Jen Beattie & Lotte Wubben-Moy show you how to get your tickets in the fun Arsenal tweet below.

How to buy tickets for the Champions League semi-finals… A comprehensive guide from @JBeattie91 and @lottewubbenmoy 🤣 It's simple. Just click the link below. 48,000 sold and counting! ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 24, 2023

Arsenal pulled off a magnificent feat when they travelled to Wolfsburg on Sunday, in the 1st leg of the UWCL semi-final clash, coming from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw away from home.

The 2nd leg on 1st May at Emirates, kick-off 17:45 UK, if set to be one heck of a match. A plethora of injuries can’t keep our Gunners down! Have you got your tickets for May Day Bank Holiday? What a day out this should be!!

With the Continental League Cup already in our Gunners trophy cabinet this season, they are still going for the treble – securing a win against Wolfsburg on 1st May will take Arsenal to the Women’s Champions League Final, for the first time since 2007!!!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

