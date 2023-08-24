6 Arsenal players pick up top awards at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is over, but what a tournament it was, co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand. This was the biggest Women’s World Cup ever, with 32 teams from around the world competing for the top prize.

Alas, only 3 teams could pick up the top 3 awards of gold, silver & bronze. Spain won the competition by beating England’s Lionesses 1-0 in the Final, on Sunday 20th August.

GOLD – SPAIN Laia Codina is set to travel to London, with Arsenal reaching an agreement to recruit her from Spanish giants Barcelona.

SILVER – ENGLAND Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy. Russo signed with Arsenal prior to travelling out to Australia & New Zealand, to compete with the Lionesses. We have yet to see here on the pitch as a Gunner.

BRONZE – SWEDEN Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt. Hurtig had a lot of time nursing injuries last season, so it will be great if she’s back on form for Arsenal this season. Amanda Ilestedt was Arsenal’s first signing of the summer transfer window and we have yet to see her on the pitch in a Gunners shirt, but she showed off her outstanding aerial ability to perfection at the World Cup, scoring 4 goals!

Let’s take a look at how the rest of our Gunners fared through the rest of the Women’s World Cup tournament.

Co-hosts Australia, with Arsenal Women’s Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord, were pipped at the post for Bronze by Sweden, finishing in 4th place. This was Australia’s first time reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup but they were knocked out by Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy‘s England.

Katie McCabe‘s Ireland and Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo‘s Canada unfortunately did not make it out of the group stage of the tournament.

Kathrine Kuhl‘s Denmark and Frida Maanum‘s Norway and Lia Walti & Noelle Maritz‘s Switzerland failed to make the quarter-finals, as their national teams were knocked out in the Round of 16.

Victoria Pelova‘s Netherlands were knocked out at the quarter-finals stage of the tournament, losing to eventual winners Spain.

Our Gunners are back in European action on 6th September, when they play away to Linkoping in the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers. Arsenal Women’s 1st WSL game of the season will take place on 1st October at Emirates Stadium, with their opening game against Liverpool.

It will be interesting, as with all teams at the start of the season, to see how our new recruits settle into the team over the coming months.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

