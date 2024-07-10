6 good reasons why Arsenal should sign EPL star with better stats than Odegaard

Arsenal is believed to be one of the main clubs interested in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, who is currently at the Euros with England. That said, why does Eze going to the Emirates Stadium as the new LCM make complete sense?
1. Eze is a right-footed set piece taker
Arsenal lacks a right-footed set-piece taker, and it has been a long time since they scored from a direct free kick. The Palace star could join and fill the vacuum.
2. Because he’s two-footed, Eze excels at link-up play
Like Smith Rowe, the Palace man likes to play one touch around the box and make the run. He’s comfortable on both feet and can score with his weaker left foot.
3. Eze is a “box crasher”
He excels at running from midfield into the box and scoring goals with that instinctive run.
4. Eze is an excellent dribbler
Arsenal are looking for a player with the X-factor who can break down even the most formidable defence. Eze may be that. He is one of the league’s finest dribblers. The average dribble success percentage is 89%. As an LCM, he would carry the ball from deep and create chance after chance.
5. Eze has better stats than Odegaard (as the graphics below illustrate).
Last season, the Palace man had higher shot accuracy, shots on target, dribbles, and goals compared to Odegaard, our top creator and RCM. Additionally, we know Odegaard is the most hardworking midfielder who assists in defence. Surprisingly, Eze outperforms Odegaard in every defensive statistic.
6. The fact is that Eze started off as a schoolboy at Arsenal, and recently admitted that being rejected was the biggest regretof his life . He said “It was always my dream to play for Arsenal“.
Even if it costs up to £60 million, Edu and Arteta should make the deal happen.
Sam P
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
I like Eze, he is PL proven as well. Very versatile.
Top quality addition to the squad capable of playing two positions that I deem are the weakest positions in the squad. If we can add him and another winger like Neto who can play left or right then our forward line is complete. It also leaves us a few pennies to buy a midfielder like Merino or maybe Kante to fill that dm role and rotate with Partey.
Agree with everything except Neto. He is far to injury prone and not worth the fee the wolves want.
I agree Neto’s injury record isnt great. However everytime hes even slightly fit he gets thrown back into the starting 11 at wolves. With the players at our disposal we can manage him much better than they did.
Eze would offer a credible option for Odegaard. And that would be great because I have always wondered what would happen if Odegaard were to be unavailable for any length of time.
So ‘d be great if we got him, but not a the reported “release clause” of 60m. Palace sold Oliseh to Bayern for 50m; there’s no reason we should pay 60m for Eze