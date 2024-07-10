6 good reasons why Arsenal should sign EPL star with better stats than Odegaard

Arsenal is believed to be one of the main clubs interested in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, who is currently at the Euros with England. That said, why does Eze going to the Emirates Stadium as the new LCM make complete sense?

1. Eze is a right-footed set piece taker

Arsenal lacks a right-footed set-piece taker, and it has been a long time since they scored from a direct free kick. The Palace star could join and fill the vacuum.

2. Because he’s two-footed, Eze excels at link-up play

Like Smith Rowe, the Palace man likes to play one touch around the box and make the run. He’s comfortable on both feet and can score with his weaker left foot.

3. Eze is a “box crasher”

He excels at running from midfield into the box and scoring goals with that instinctive run.

4. Eze is an excellent dribbler

Arsenal are looking for a player with the X-factor who can break down even the most formidable defence. Eze may be that. He is one of the league’s finest dribblers. The average dribble success percentage is 89%. As an LCM, he would carry the ball from deep and create chance after chance.

5. Eze has better stats than Odegaard (as the graphics below illustrate).

Last season, the Palace man had higher shot accuracy, shots on target, dribbles, and goals compared to Odegaard, our top creator and RCM. Additionally, we know Odegaard is the most hardworking midfielder who assists in defence. Surprisingly, Eze outperforms Odegaard in every defensive statistic.

6. The fact is that Eze started off as a schoolboy at Arsenal, and recently admitted that being rejected was the biggest regretof his life . He said “It was always my dream to play for Arsenal“.

Even if it costs up to £60 million, Edu and Arteta should make the deal happen.

Sam P

