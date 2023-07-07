6 new signings, 3 departures, 8 new contracts & 5 rumours.. Arsenal Women’s summer so far! by Michelle

Well, I don’t know about you but my head is spinning with the comings, the goings and the new contracts that have been announced by the Arsenal Women camp recently. And the rumours..

6 new signings for Arsenal Women:

Swedish defender Amanda Ilestadt

Canadian forward Cloe Lacasse

England forward: Alessia Russo

3 young Academy stars of the future sign on the line for Arsenal: Michelle Agyemang, Freya Godfrey and Naomi Williams

3 departures from Arsenal Women:

Brazil captain defender Rafaelle who officially signed with Orlando Pride on 3rd July 2023

Goalkeeper Fran Stenson departed in June 2023

Forward Mana Iwabuchi departed in June 2023

8 new contracts for Arsenal Women:

Beth Mead signed new contract in December 2022

Manu Zinsberger signed new contract in March 2023

Captain Kim Little signed new contract in April 2023

Lia Walti signed new contract in May 2023

Frida Maanum signed new contract in May 2023

Steph Catley signed new contract in June 2023

Caitlin Foord signed new contract in June 2023

Jen Beattie signed new contract in July 2023

5 Rumours linked to Arsenal Women:

Defender Anna Patten who has been on loan from Arsenal to Aston Villa is expected to make a permanent move, alongside Jordan Nobbs, but there is no confirmation of that yet.

21 year old Spanish international left-back Paula Thomas. Arsenal have already brought in Amanda Ilestadt but she is more likely to slot in to Leah Williamson’s position – as Leah is on a long road to recovery from a serious ACL injury. Tomas is a natural left-back who apparently plays equally well with both feet..

24 year old Danish international forward Caroline Møller. Caroline is out of contract with Spanish side Real Madrid so could move to Arsenal without a transfer fee.

29 year old Portuguese international midfielder Tatiana Pinto. This attacking midfielder has a keen eye for goal too!

27 year old Icelandic international defender Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir However, Arsenal may have difficulty in agreeing a deal with Bayern Munich for Viggósdóttir.

Where do we begin with the Arsenal Women metamorphosis under Swedish head coach Jonas Eidevall? Do you think Arsenal are getting this summer transfer window right so far? I’m excited! Our Gunners won the Conti Cup and got to the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League last season and that was with a squad decimated by injuries. Just what are our Gunners going to be capable of next season?!

Michelle Maxwell

