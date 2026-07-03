£65m might be enough for Arsenal to sign top midfielder

Arsenal remain interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes and have already tested Newcastle United’s resolve with an initial offer that was rejected as the Magpies insist the midfielder is not for sale.

The Brazilian international is regarded as one of Newcastle’s most important players and currently serves as club captain, making him a central figure within the squad despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding several key members of the team.

Newcastle are determined to keep him at St James Park, although there is increasing speculation that Guimaraes could be open to a new challenge ahead of next season after several years of loyalty to the club.

Arsenal, therefore remain hopeful that circumstances could eventually create an opportunity for negotiations to progress later in the transfer window.

Arsenal continue pursuit

According to Team Talk, Arsenal are approaching a figure that could potentially persuade Newcastle to consider entering serious discussions over the midfielder’s future.

The report claims that an offer worth around £65 million could be enough to convince Newcastle to evaluate the possibility of selling their captain this summer.

With only two years remaining on his current contract, Newcastle are aware that it may eventually face the risk of losing him for a reduced fee in the future if no extension is agreed.

There is also speculation that Guimaraes could consider leaving as a free agent at the end of his deal if the club continue refusing to sanction a transfer during the current market.

World Cup focus remains a priority

For now, the midfielder remains fully focused on representing Brazil at the World Cup and is not believed to be paying significant attention to transfer speculation.

However, Arsenal are still able to continue discussions with people close to the player while monitoring developments regarding his contractual situation at Newcastle.

The Gunners view Guimaraes as a player capable of elevating their midfield and helping the squad maintain the high standards required to compete for major honours.

Negotiations could therefore intensify later in the summer if Newcastle soften their stance or if Arsenal decide to submit an improved proposal closer to the valuation reportedly being discussed.