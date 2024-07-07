7 Arsenal players set to represent their women’s national teams at Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris Olympics 2024 start on Friday, July 26th, and finish on Sunday, August 11th. As we eagerly anticipate the athletes vying for glory in various sports, we’re thrilled to share that seven Arsenal Women will be heading to Paris to represent their countries at the Olympics.

Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Kyra Cooney-Cross made the Australian Matildas squad. Emily Fox has made it into the Emma Hayes USWNT squad for the Olympics. Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina are part of the preliminary 26-player Spain squad; it would be wonderful if our two Spaniards made it to the final squad. Cloé Lacasse made it onto the Canadian Olympic squad.

Congratulations, @laiacodina5 and @mariona8co! 🤩 Our Spanish duo are headed to the Paris 2024 Olympics 🇪🇸 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) July 3, 2024

I assume most Gooners are now interested in watching women’s football at the Olympics this summer. It’s a chance to see how our girls perform on such a big stage.

The seven players who will participate in the Olympics will return before our Gunner women head to the USA for their pre-season tour from August 15th to 26th, but I believe they’ll receive some well-deserved time off. Our Arsenal Women, while in the US, will play the Washington Spirit on Sunday, August 18th, followed by arch London rivals Chelsea game on Sunday, August 25th.

Are you looking forward to the USA tour or the Olympics OR BOTH?!

Should be quite an exciting summer of football, ahead of the football season restarting..

Michelle M

