7 Gunners make it to Paris 2024 with their national teams Spain, Canada, US & Australia Women

Most of the Arsenal Women squad have been on international duty this week, and are now making their return to north London. Vivianne Miedema & Victoria Pelova have not had their best international break, with both leaving the Netherlands training camp early.

Laia Codina‘s World Champions Spain beat Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova‘s Netherlands 3-0, in the semi-final of the UEFA Women’s Nations League clash. The win means Spain will be at Paris 2024 Olympics, for the first time in their history. The Netherlands still had an opportunity to secure their place at Paris 2024, but they were beaten 2-0 by Germany in Wednesday’s third-place play-off. Pelova did not feature for the Netherlands at all, and Miedema only featured in the first half of Netherlands v Spain.

Spain faced hosts France yesterday in the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League Final, and the World Champions walked away 2-0 winners. This is Spain’s 2nd major tournament trophy, after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia in August 2023.

World Champions Spain, who beat England’s Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup Final 2023, have now won 18 of their last 20 fixtures and go into the 2024 Olympics as firm favourites.

Along with Spain, reigning champions Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, New Zealand & Australia have all already qualified for Paris.

The Arsenal Women that we should see feature in Paris 2024 Olympics are:

Spain Defender Laia Codina

Canada Goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo Forward Cloe Lacasse

United States Defender Emily Fox

Australia Defender Steph Catley Midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross Forward Caitlin Foord



The last two spots at Paris 2024 Olympics will be taken by African nations. Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Zambia, Tunisia and Morocco will be playing their qualifier finals in April.

The Olympics start on 26th July 2024. Are you planning on getting to Paris for the Olympics?

Michelle M

