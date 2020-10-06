7 Myths debunked by the arrival of Thomas Partey at Arsenal

THE MYTHS AND FALSE CLAIMS THAT HAVE BEEN EXPOSED BY THE SIGNING OF THOMAS PARTEY by ken1945

As the dust settles on another dramatic transfer window, our club has, once again, taken the fans to the brink of madness. Along with the media claims that we were involved with over 120 transfer targets, along with selling every one of our players at one time or another, it’s been an exhausting time.

Part of the sense of a doomsday scenario, have been the claims by some of our own fans, as to why and how we perform in the transfer market, and the signing of Thomas Partey has blown some of these myths, if not all of them, away with the aforementioned dust.

So let’s have a look at what I see as putting to bed these unfounded and ridiculous rumours:

1. WE NEED TO BE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TO ATTRACT WORLD CLASS PLAYERS:

This signing has put paid to this suggestion once and for all. TP has left a club that has featured in the CL on a regular basis and, of course, is one of the favourites for this year’s competition.

Make no mistake my fellow Gooners, this man is world class through and through.

2. WE CAN’T ATTRACT WORLD CLASS PLAYERS TO OUR CLUB:

The reports that TP would only sign for The Arsenal, despite the media talking about other clubs wanting to sign him and hijack the deal, proves that the name “The Arsenal” and its history, tradition and values still hold great sway, prove once again, that this is not true. If anyone doubts this, ask yourself this simple question – why The Arsenal?

3. THE PLAYERS WE CURRENTLY HAVE DO NOT HAVE ANY VALUE OR INTEREST WITH REGARDS TO OTHER CLUBS WANTING THEM:

The departure of Martinez, Torreira and Guendouzi show that to be completely false. If the club had wanted to, and the players were agreeable to the change, we would also have seen

Kolasinac, Sokratis and Mustafi join that list.

4. WE ARE UNABLE TO SIGN PLAYERS (WORLD CLASS OR OTHERWISE) DUE TO THE REPORTED SALARY OF ONE MESUT OZIL:

Since MO signed his contract, no less than fifteen players have been signed by the club ,and we have also seen contract extensions being offered and accepted by senior players, both new to the club and existing players…one being TP of course!!

5. THE OZIL REPORTED SALARY IS “BLEEDING THE CLUB DRY”:

Going with the “reported salary” that everyone does with MO, despite the club, it seems, needing a massive blood transfusion to stay alive, TP is about to earn £200,000 a week and this follows PA’s new contract salary of £300,000 a week… and what we are paying for the services of Willian is anybody’s guess, but it certainly wasn’t peanuts to secure his services.

So let’s drop this negative BS and think about what is actually going on at the club shall we?

6. WE ARE ALWAYS REDUCED TO “PANIC BUYING” DUE TO THE WAY WE APPROACH TRANSFER:

It certainly wasn’t the case with TP though. We had obviously approached and talked to the player and we must have agreed personal terms, in order for the transfer to have gone through in such a short time span.

We also called Atletico Madrid’s bluff, when we paid the buyout clause with minutes to spare. They thought we had no chance whatsoever of meeting the reported figure, but the club pulled off a masterstroke here, and left Diego spluttering about where he wanted to stuff our cannon up!!!

This was a well-planned transfer that, in retrospect and remembering what Mikel Arteta said, was completely under control and executed in a precise and orderly manner… to the amazement of, not only the media, but the fans as well!!!

However, it would be nice, just for once, to have all/any transfers done and dusted in the first part of the window.

7. WE HAVE ALWAYS CLAIMED, AN UNREALISTIC VIEWPOINT IT WAS SAID, TO BE JUST A FEW PLAYERS SHORT OF BEING A MAJOR FORCE AGAIN:

Suddenly this claim does become a reality. With the signing of TP, along with Tierney, Gabriel and Leno, plus Auba’s commitment, the backbone of the team is in place for Mikel Arteta to enjoy. With the new found form and enthusiasm of our so called “dross” players, the breakthrough of youngsters like Saka, Martinelli, AMN, ESR and Nketiah the future looks very good.

With MA having a plan, a vision, a code of conduct and a player like TP coming in to the squad, that feeling and belief that we were just a couple of players away from the title challenge has now become a reality that, in my opinion, has been addressed with the final part of the jigsaw being slotted into place by this great “Vieira type” signing of Thomas Partey.

So, in summary, one signing has uncovered and put to bed some ridiculous and unfounded myths and falsehoods about our club and, if we all get behind MA in whatever he decides, then the future is as good as any other PL club at the present moment.

What a great time to be a Gooner (well, actually any time is a good time) and thanks to Edu and Mikel for this wonderful signing…. if we had had him at Anfield in the league game, we probably would be sitting top of the league – I am now sitting with a large glass of Australian Shiraz, with a smile as big as the one every other Gooner should have on this wonderful Tuesday morning.

COYG.

ken1945