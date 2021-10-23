7 Observations from Arsenal’s comfortable win over Aston Villa

Greetings fellow Gooners and have a beautiful weekend, especially after our win last night. The following are my observations from last night’s comfortable Arsenal victory against Villa:

1) Ramsdale is on his way to becoming a modern elite keeper. Guy is so good with the ball, his passing is out of this world. Sorry, I didn’t understand why Arteta wanted him so badly. I am sure I am not alone. Let’s all admit it, we were wrong about this guy.

2) All things remaining constant, Ben White looks destined to become a world-class ball playing CB. His composure on the ball is absolutely incredible. His passing is top drawer. And on yesterday’s performance, he is fast improving defensively, particularly on winning duels. His anticipation is good too. Reminds of a younger John Stones, though I believe he has a higher ceiling than Stones.

3) Lokonga and Tavares proved they are very very good, not just backups.

4) ESR may not be the finished product yet, but he is a real baller. Looks like he is past his injury history. His ceiling is so high. In two or three seasons, he could be a world beater.

5) Laca is a fighter. The team is always better with him than without him. His link up play cannot be over-emphasized. Deserves to play more.

6) All the summer signings look great, none has looked anywhere near a flop yet. And they will get better.

7) Clearly, we are building for the future. Consequently, it is expected that we may not be able to achieve consistency at the moment. But with time, that will come. I am tempted to trust the process again.🤣🤣

Patrick Karani, from Nairobi Kenya.