7 reasons Arsenal should break the bank for Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni, the talented midfielder who recently joined Real Madrid, has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe. Arsenal should seriously consider adding Tchouameni to their ranks this summer for the following reasons:

Versatility and Adaptability:

Tchouameni’s ability to play in multiple midfield roles would provide Arsenal with much-needed flexibility. Whether deployed as a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box player, or even in a deeper role, the youngster can contribute effectively in different tactical setups.

Tchouameni at the Emirates will be one of the Best signings of all seasons… ARTETA ON MY KNEES🙏🛐pic.twitter.com/ItvJBwNyFw — 🥤𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 ✪ (@AfcBanks_) June 30, 2023

Defensive Prowess:

The 23-year-old possesses exceptional defensive skills, showcased by his high volume of ball recoveries and interceptions. His intelligent reading of the game allows him to break up opposition attacks effectively. The Gunners’ midfield could benefit from his combative and relentless ball-winning ability.

Physical Presence:

Standing at 6ft 2in, Tchouameni possesses an imposing physical presence. His height and long legs enable him to dominate aerial duels and provide additional defensive solidity, particularly during set-piece situations.

Passing Range and Progression:

Despite being primarily a defensive-minded player, the Frenchman possesses excellent passing skills. He frequently looks for progressive passes that advance his team upfield, aiding in quick transitions and creating goal-scoring opportunities. Arsenal’s attacking players would greatly benefit from his ability to deliver incisive passes.

🚨 Arsenal will test the waters for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni if they fail to sign either Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia. Arsenal are long-time admirers of the player, however, club president Florentino Perez sees him as the next Casemiro & will certainly not… pic.twitter.com/cnqbDXzb6y — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 29, 2023

Young Age and Potential:

At only 23 years old, Tchouameni has already shown immense potential. His performances at Monaco and for the French national team indicate that he has a bright future ahead. The London side could secure a long-term investment by signing him, with the possibility of him developing into one of the world’s best midfielders.

Champions League Ambitions:

Having played in the Europa League with Monaco, Tchouameni will likely be eager to continue showcasing his skills on the biggest European stage, the UEFA Champions League. Mikel Arteta’s ambition to win the tournament aligns with Tchouameni’s desire to challenge himself against the best clubs in Europe, fighting tooth and nail with the other youngsters in the team.

Succession Planning:

The midfielder’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium would provide a long-term solution for the midfield, especially considering the aging profile of some of their current midfield options.

As players like Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny approach the later stages of their careers, Tchouameni could seamlessly transition into a key role and become a pillar of Arsenal’s midfield for years to come.

He can certainly become a part of midfield pivot also including Declan Rice, who is close to joining the club.

Arteta adding Rice, Romeo Lavia, Tchouaméni, Caicedo to Arsenal squad. We will be there. pic.twitter.com/duLHf6Ygb0 — mchaizan (@kathegere) June 29, 2023

Conclusion:

Aurelien Tchouameni’s qualities, including his versatility, defensive prowess, passing ability, and young age, make him an exciting prospect for Arsenal. His signing would provide the club with a dynamic and talented midfielder who can contribute both defensively and in the attack.

Adding Tchouameni to their ranks could be a significant step towards strengthening Arsenal’s squad and achieving their ambitions in domestic and European competitions.

Yash Bisht