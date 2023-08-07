8 Gunners book their place at the Quarter-Finals of Women’s World Cup! by Michelle

Monday 7th August saw another great day for women’s football at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 tournament, with only 2 more quarter-final places to be decided.

Arsenal Women who have now reached the quarter-finals include:

Victoria Pelova – Netherlands. The Netherlands will face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday 11th August, kick-off 03:00am UK.

Stina Blackstenius, Lina Hurtig & Amanda Ilestedt – Sweden. Sweden dispatched the current World Champions, USWNT, in a game that went down to penalties, with Arsenal’s Lina Hurtig scoring the winning penalty. Sweden will now face former World champions Japan in the quarter-finals, on Friday 11th August, kick-off 09:30am UK.

Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy – England. The Lionesses progressed to the quarter-finals today after beating the Super Falcons, Nigeria, on penalties. England will now play in the quarter-finals on Saturday 12th August, kick-off 12:30pm UK. England will face either Columbia or Jamaica, which will be determined in their match which takes places on Tuesday 8th August, kick-off 10.00am UK.

Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord – Australia. The Matilda’s beat Kathrine Kuhl‘s Denmark 2-0 today, progressing them to the quarter-finals, after goals from Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord & Hayley Raso. Australia will play in the quarter-finals on Saturday 12th August, kick-off 09:00am. The Matildas will face either France or Morocco, which will be determined in their match which takes place on Tuesday 8th August, kick-off 13:00 UK.

This is a very exciting tournament indeed – luckily I work from home (writing about Arsenal Women, of course!) so I’m able to watch most of the games (except I draw the line at the 3am matches lol!) How are you all watching the World Cup? And who’s your favourite to become the new World Champions? Can one of our Gunners lift the trophy?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

