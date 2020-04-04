£80M German creator urged to join Arsenal or Barca

Kai Havertz has been urged to reject moves to other clubs in favur of Arsenal or Barcelona by his former sporting director Wolfgang Holzhauser.

The 20 year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is currently being linked with a potential move to a number of big clubs, including Bayern Munich (who love to sign Bundesliga’s top talents), Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, but his former senior has urged him to target a move elsewhere.

Havertz is an incredible talent, with his vision and creativity a delight to watch. The German is believed to be valued at £80 Million which could pose a potential stumbling block for his move, but Holzhauser is hoping he isn’t persuaded to join Atletico or Bayern.

“Kai would gain experience abroad that he probably would not have in Germany. And not all players of this age and with this talent who go to Munich have developed positively there,” Holzhauser says.

“It is important that Havertz is looking for a well-run club that corresponds with excellent opportunities for play. It would make no sense, for example, to go to a club like Atletico Madrid. Kai wouldn’t fit in there. His style of play would make him ideal for Barcelona or Arsenal”

We are believed to be keen on replacing Ozil this summer, and Havertz could well prove to be the perfect player to pin our creative hopes on moving forward, and his age would see him fit in perfectly with our exciting young squad.

Would Havertz have any trouble adapting to the Premier League? Should we do all we can to battle for his signature in fear of losing out to Liverpool?

