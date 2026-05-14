Pep Guardiola puts pressure on referees as title race with Arsenal heats up

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed frustration with Premier League referees, admitting he has little trust in match officials after several controversial decisions that he believes have negatively affected his team in major competitions.

The City boss made the comments during a tense stage of the Premier League title race, with Arsenal currently holding a narrow advantage at the top of the table. Guardiola’s remarks come after increased scrutiny of officiating decisions following Arsenal’s recent victory over West Ham.

During that match, officials faced criticism for disallowing a late West Ham goal, a decision that proved significant in the context of the title race. Arsenal ultimately secured the win, allowing them to remain two points ahead of Manchester City with only two league matches remaining this season.

Arsenal Maintain Advantage In Title Race

Manchester City are determined to win their remaining fixtures and keep pressure on Arsenal until the final day of the campaign. However, the Gunners remain in control of the title race and will secure the Premier League crown if they also win their final two matches.

With the stakes so high, attention has naturally turned towards referees and VAR officials, who will face intense scrutiny during the closing weeks of the season. Clubs, managers, and supporters will all hope controversial moments are kept to a minimum as the battle for the title reaches its conclusion.

Despite the efforts made to improve officiating standards through the use of VAR technology, criticism of refereeing decisions continues to dominate discussions across English football.

Guardiola Questions Match Officials

According to The Sun, Guardiola suggested that previous officiating decisions have damaged his confidence in referees and VAR, particularly in important matches involving Manchester City.

He said: “We lost those finals as refs didn’t do the job they should do, even the VAR.

“So we have to do better. Not refs and VAR, I’ve never trusted anything since I arrived a long time ago.”

Guardiola’s comments are likely to attract further debate as the Premier League season approaches its climax, with every decision now carrying enormous significance in the race for the title.

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