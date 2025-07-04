After Mosquera, time for Arsenal to revive Arteta’s Eredivisie wish

News of Arsenal’s move for defender Cristhian Mosquera had Gooners with a soft spot for Jorrel Hato feeling uneasy.

With sporting director Andrea Berta pushing hard to land the Spaniard, it became increasingly clear they wouldn’t be making a move for the Dutch defensive prodigy.

Hato, who idolises Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, was the North Londoners’ first-choice target for a left-sided defensive signing last year.

But while Arsenal wanted him last summer, Hato wasn’t quite ready to take the next step. Riccardo Calafiori was signed instead.

Given the Italian’s unconvincing maiden season, it would be understandable if Arsenal revisited their search for a natural left-sided defender.

Hato has once again been linked with a move this summer, and this time, he is thought to be open to it.

Still, Arsenal opted for Mosquera, a right-sided defender.

Tomiyasu’s Arsenal exit changes the equation

While that addition seemed to round off their defensive recruitment, some surprising news about Takehiro Tomiyasu has just dropped.

According to Sami Mokbel, “Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has left the club after reaching a settlement to terminate his contract earlier last month. Deal expired in 2026 with option for further 12 months. Tomiyasu expected back from knee surgery in 4–5 months.”

As shrewd as Arsenal are, it is unlikely they would allow a defender to depart without lining up a replacement.

Much like Oleksandr Zinchenko in 2022/23, Myles Lewis-Skelly has mastered the art of the inverted full-back. However, before him, only Takehiro Tomiyasu could perform that role to near perfection.

With Zinchenko also tipped to depart amid interest from AC Milan and Fulham, and Kieran Tierney already gone, a replacement for all three becomes imperative. And who better than Hato?

Opportunistic move could finally land Hato

The technically gifted Ajax star could bring much-needed depth to Arsenal’s left-hand side, which, even with competent options, still needs reinforcement.

If ever there was a time Arsenal needed Hato, this is it. And this time, they have all the leverage to get it done and hand Mikel Arteta one of his dream targets, even if a year later.

Author: Daniel O

