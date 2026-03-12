Keown still does not think Madueke should start ahead of Saka

Noni Madueke made a notable impact after coming off the bench during Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen last night, helping the team secure an important result in Germany.

The winger was introduced in place of Bukayo Saka during the match, and his arrival provided Arsenal with renewed energy in attack. His performance ultimately played a significant role in ensuring the Gunners avoided defeat in the first leg of the round of 16 tie.

Leverkusen proved to be a difficult opponent throughout the contest, and Arsenal struggled to find consistent attacking solutions for much of the match. The German side defended well and prevented Arsenal from establishing the kind of rhythm they would normally expect.

Madueke Changes the Momentum

Saka has long been one of Arsenal’s most influential players, regularly delivering strong performances in key fixtures. However, on this occasion, he found it difficult to make his usual impact against a well-organised Leverkusen defence.

Recognising the need for a different approach, manager Mikel Arteta decided to introduce Madueke. The substitute quickly brought greater directness and urgency to Arsenal’s attacking play.

Madueke’s contribution proved decisive late in the match when he drove forward and won a penalty for his side. Kai Havertz converted the spot kick, allowing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw and return to London with the tie still finely balanced.

The result will give Arsenal confidence ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium, where they will aim to finish the job and progress to the next round of the competition.

Keown Weighs In on Selection Debate

Madueke’s strong cameo has inevitably raised questions about whether he should start ahead of Saka in future matches. Some observers have suggested that his performance could warrant a place in the starting lineup.

However, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown does not believe that replacing Saka would be the correct decision. He argues that other factors contributed to the difficulties Arsenal experienced on the right side during the match.

Speaking about the situation, Keown explained, as quoted by the Metro: “No. There are other reasons why it didn’t work over on that right-hand side.

“You think about what they have had over the years with Ødegaard, he would be on there to complement that three.

“You might have Ben White making runs down the outside and Timber coming inside and they were doubling up on him. It wasn’t easy but Madueke found a way to get through.”