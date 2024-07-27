A £35 million deal for Smith-Rowe is a good deal for everyone involved I would say – Would you agree?

Arsenal close to writing Emile Smith-Rowe off the books

According to the Guardian, Arsenal are nearing the letting go of Emile Smith-Rowe from the Emirates this summer to another London side in what could turn out to be a beneficial move.

Apparently Fulham are lining up a £35 million deal for the midfielder who has seen little game time for the Gunners due to injury and also being out muscled by the likes of captain Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park in the past couple of years.

If the deal breaks through the 23 year old will be going for a higher valued fee than the one given on Transfer Market of only £22 million which the youngster is surely worth more than.

Despite struggling to regain his place in Mikel Arteta’s side Smith Rowe played in 19 games last season in all tournaments popping up with two assists in the Premiership in only 346 minutes of top flight action.

During The Gunners 2021/22 season Smith-Rowe was a beacon of light as an academy graduate enduring nearly 2,000 minutes of Premier League game time and 33 matches too in which he scored ten times with two assists to his name.

Since then the injury struck soldier has failed to cement his position in perhaps the best Arsenal team since the 2003/04 Invincible’s team.

Despite being plagued by injury in recent times the Englishman is still regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the Premiership who could certainly benefit a mid-table side like Fulham who seem to be lacking the cash to spill out on top players. And I would think that if he can stay fit he would play just about every game next season

The once u-17 World Cup hero with England has certainly had some memorable years at Arsenal for the better and worse. However if he transfers to Fulham he could become a future role model at the club and stamp a greater authority in a side who experienced only four players competing at Euro 2024 this summer.

Liam Harding

