A £35 million deal for Smith-Rowe is a good deal for everyone involved I would say – Would you agree?

Arsenal close to writing Emile Smith-Rowe off the books
According to the Guardian, Arsenal are nearing the letting go of Emile Smith-Rowe from the Emirates this summer to another London side in what could turn out to be a beneficial move.
Apparently Fulham are lining up a £35 million deal for the midfielder who has seen little game time for the Gunners due to injury and also being out muscled by the likes of captain Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park in the past couple of years.
If the deal breaks through the 23 year old will be going for a higher valued fee than the one given on Transfer Market of only £22 million which the youngster is surely worth more than.
Despite struggling to regain his place in Mikel Arteta’s side Smith Rowe played in 19 games last season in all tournaments popping up with two assists in the Premiership in only 346 minutes of top flight action.
During The Gunners 2021/22 season Smith-Rowe was a beacon of light as an academy graduate enduring nearly 2,000 minutes of Premier League game time and 33 matches too in which he scored ten times with two assists to his name.
Since then the injury struck soldier has failed to cement his position in perhaps the best Arsenal team since the 2003/04 Invincible’s team.
Despite being plagued by injury in recent times the Englishman is still regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in the Premiership who could certainly benefit a mid-table side like Fulham who seem to be lacking the cash to spill out on top players. And I would think that if he can stay fit he would play just about every game next season
The once u-17 World Cup hero with England has certainly had some memorable years at Arsenal for the better and worse. However if he transfers to Fulham he could become a future role model at the club and stamp a greater authority in a side who experienced only four players competing at Euro 2024 this summer.
Liam Harding
100% a good deal in my opinion. Arsenal should take the money if offered.
A big problem Arsenal has in the transfer (selling) market is that they overprice their players which is one reason why, surprise, surprise, they don’t sell many.
Take Eddie for example. He apparently managed four full 90-minute appearances throughout 2023-24 yet Arsenal is reported to want over £40m for him. It’s the same with Ramsdale – clearly our second-choice keeper in 2023-24 but with a first-choice price tag of, what, £50m. So far, no clubs are interested in paying those fees. I wonder why? If Arsenal need to bring in money from sales (and they certainly do) better to have somewhat less than none at all.
If Fulham offer the reported fee for ESR, Edu should drive him around there himself to get the contract signed.
In today’s market I think it’s pretty low ,but obviously he’s had his troubles which again weakens our negotiating with the buying club .
I like Fulham and hope he does well there .
I think it depends what else is included in the deal. First refusal on a buy back or a sell on fee clause could be more beneficial than say 10 15 million pounds more on the initial fee.
Can’t see anybody having much reason to be unhappy about this proposal.
If we do not take that offer then his price could plummet next season if he picks up another injury.
Great business for both parties.
Like ESR but think he needs a new challenge.
35 million a fair price
Remember when I was mocked for saying in Feb Arteta didn’t trust him anymore ?
He’s injury-prone, so it would be a good deal for Arsenal
We sold Willock at a similar price and he mostly stayed on Newcastle’s bench
Odegaard, Rice, Havertz and Merino would likely play AM ahead of Smith-Rowe, so moving to another club would give him a better chance to fix his career
He was actually unlucky last season. His injuries wee not terrible bit He picked up one at the wrong time in the autumn when he may have got a few cup games, by the time he returned we were out of both domestic cups and he was barely getting a look in for the premier league or champions league. The few occasions we did see him he was very good.
Although the bright side was that he did not get many chances to pick up another injury.